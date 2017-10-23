News By Tag
Monevation Launches BCYBER Advisory Services in Australia
"Sophisticated cyber-attacks have become a threat to all business and economic stability," said Graham Chee, Monevation Founder and CEO. "In virtually all sectors, companies that collect, store, transmit or use consumer data need to understand the relationship between corporate reputation and security. Managing these issues requires a holistic approach."
The BCYBER® solution includes:
• Board of Directors and Senior Management
• Crisis and corporate communication
• Digital and social media preparation and response
• Go-to-market strategic advice for security vendors
It is often the case that a few precautionary measures, together with a small budget and a culture of vigilance, can significantly improve the protection of an SME organisation. wcj BCyber® Health-Check quickly identifies and highlights areas within an organisations processes, procedures, governance arrangements and technology architecture. All of which may leave the organisation open to attacks from criminals, or at risk of compliance failings relating to current and forthcoming legislation such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Notifiable Data Breach Regulations in Australia.
"Our security consulting focus will be not only on technology but with corporate risk mitigation and management,"
