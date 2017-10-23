 
News By Tag
* Accounting
* Business Cyber
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
29282726252423


Monevation Launches BCYBER Advisory Services in Australia

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Accounting
* Business Cyber

Industry:
* Accounting

Location:
* Sydney - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
* Products

SYDNEY, Australia - Oct. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Amidst growing concerns about cybersecurity and an increasingly dangerous threat landscape, Monevation launched a comprehensive solution designed to help clients prepare, respond, and recover from data breach events and efficiently navigate ever-changing regulatory requirements. Monevation Advisory Services solution BCYBER® brings together senior-level advisors with backgrounds in crisis communications, public affairs, digital and information technology.

"Sophisticated cyber-attacks have become a threat to all business and economic stability," said Graham Chee, Monevation Founder and CEO. "In virtually all sectors, companies that collect, store, transmit or use consumer data need to understand the relationship between corporate reputation and security. Managing these issues requires a holistic approach."

The BCYBER® solution includes:

• Board of Directors and Senior Management
• Crisis and corporate communication
• Digital and social media preparation and response
• Go-to-market strategic advice for security vendors

It is often the case that a few precautionary measures, together with a small budget and a culture of vigilance, can significantly improve the protection of an SME organisation. wcj BCyber® Health-Check quickly identifies and highlights areas within an organisations processes, procedures, governance arrangements and technology architecture. All of which may leave the organisation open to attacks from criminals, or at risk of compliance failings relating to current and forthcoming legislation such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Notifiable Data Breach Regulations in Australia.

"Our security consulting focus will be not only on technology but with corporate risk mitigation and management," said Mr Chee "BCYBER® Advisory Services helps companies from the data center all the way to the boardroom prepare, respond, and recover from the loss of intellectual property, legal breaches, downtime of mission-critical systems, business disruptions, and loss of reputation. We see our clients making the critical shift from periodic security reviews to constant 24x7 awareness of enterprise risk posture combined with information-based decision-making that can help prevent the next big attack."
End
Source:
Email:***@monevation.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Monevation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share