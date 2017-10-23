Monevation Launches BCYBER Advisory Services in Australia

End

-- Amidst growing concerns about cybersecurity and an increasingly dangerous threat landscape, Monevation launched a comprehensive solution designed to help clients prepare, respond, and recover from data breach events and efficiently navigate ever-changing regulatory requirements. Monevation Advisory Services solution BCYBER® brings together senior-level advisors with backgrounds in crisis communications, public affairs, digital and information technology."Sophisticated cyber-attacks have become a threat to all business and economic stability," said Graham Chee, Monevation Founder and CEO. "In virtually all sectors, companies that collect, store, transmit or use consumer data need to understand the relationship between corporate reputation and security. Managing these issues requires a holistic approach."The BCYBER® solution includes:• Board of Directors and Senior Management• Crisis and corporate communication• Digital and social media preparation and response• Go-to-market strategic advice for security vendorsIt is often the case that a few precautionary measures, together with a small budget and a culture of vigilance, can significantly improve the protection of an SME organisation. wcj BCyber® Health-Check quickly identifies and highlights areas within an organisations processes, procedures, governance arrangements and technology architecture. All of which may leave the organisation open to attacks from criminals, or at risk of compliance failings relating to current and forthcoming legislation such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Notifiable Data Breach Regulations in Australia."Our security consulting focus will be not only on technology but with corporate risk mitigation and management,"said Mr Chee "BCYBER® Advisory Services helps companies from the data center all the way to the boardroom prepare, respond, and recover from the loss of intellectual property, legal breaches, downtime of mission-critical systems, business disruptions, and loss of reputation. We see our clients making the critical shift from periodic security reviews to constant 24x7 awareness of enterprise risk posture combined with information-based decision-making that can help prevent the next big attack."