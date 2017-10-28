 
Galit Ventura-Rozen Nominated for Silver State Awards

Voting ends Nov. 1, 2017 for the Silver State Awards. The Las Vegas-based Galit Ventura-Rozen is a nominee for one of the program's people's choice awards
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Oct. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Professional speaker Galit Ventura-Rozen, a women empowerment and business mentor based in Las Vegas but doing business internationally, is a nominee  for Best Local Motivational Speaker/Coach, a people's choice award, for the Silver State Awards.

"It is an honor to be nominated for the Best Local Motivational Speaker in a city that I love so much and have lived in for more than 30 years," Ventura-Rozen said.

The Silver State wcj Awards - Women Awards honor and recognize outstanding leadership, inspiration, vision and innovations by individuals shaping women's roles within private and public sectors in Las Vegas. Honorees reflect the wide spectrum of accomplishments these outstanding women have achieved. For more information about the awards program, visit silverstateawards.com .

An award-winning businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and mother of three, Ventura-Rozen is driven by helping other women succeed with passion and purpose. To learn more about Galit Ventura-Rozen, visit galitempoweringu.com

Voting in the 2017 Silver State Awards ends Nov. 1, 2017. To vote for Ventura-Rozen, visit  https://www.silverstateawards.com/click-to-vote and scroll down to category 9.  Registration is not required.

