 
News By Tag
* Honeymoon Planning
* Romance Travel Specialist
* Honeymoon Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* ROSWELL
  New Mexico
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
29282726252423

2017 Best of New Mexico Winner

Best in Honeymoon Travel Award Recipient As Presented by The Wedding Guide of New Mexico
 
 
Best in honeymoon travel
Best in honeymoon travel
ROSWELL, N.M. - Oct. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Lucky n Love Travel is very honored to announce we are the 2017 Best of New Mexico Honeymoon Travel award winner.

This award was presented to us by The Wedding Guide of New Mexico and our thanks go out to all of our clients who voted for us.

We are honored that our local community and clients recognize our efforts. We love helping couples plan their special romantic journeys to places far and wide. As a romance travel specialist, honeymoons are at the top of the services that we provide and it is wonderful to be recognized wcj for the expertise and dedication that we bring to every honeymoon package that we create and to the couples that we work with.

In addition to planning honeymoons, our services also include destination wedding packages, romantic couples getaways, vow renewals, wedding elopements, special anniversary trips, and engagement trips.

We are a member of and a certified romance travel specialist through DWHSA; Destination Wedding and Honeymoon Specialist Association. We are also designated as a destination specialist by numerous travel boards throughout the Caribbean and Mexico.

We look forward to another great year helping couples achieve their travel dreams and wishes.

https://www.luckynlovetravel.com

Contact
Lucky n Love Travel
***@luckynlovetravel.com
End
Source:
Email:***@luckynlovetravel.com Email Verified
Tags:Honeymoon Planning, Romance Travel Specialist, Honeymoon Travel
Industry:Travel
Location:ROSWELL - New Mexico - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lucky n Love Travel News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share