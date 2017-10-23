2017 Best of New Mexico Winner

Best in Honeymoon Travel Award Recipient As Presented by The Wedding Guide of New Mexico

Best in honeymoon travel

Contact

Lucky n Love Travel

***@luckynlovetravel.com Lucky n Love Travel

End

-- Lucky n Love Travel is very honored to announce we are the 2017 Best of New Mexico Honeymoon Travel award winner.This award was presented to us by The Wedding Guide of New Mexico and our thanks go out to all of our clients who voted for us.We are honored that our local community and clients recognize our efforts. We love helping couples plan their special romantic journeys to places far and wide. As a romance travel specialist, honeymoons are at the top of the services that we provide and it is wonderful to be recognized wcj for the expertise and dedication that we bring to every honeymoon package that we create and to the couples that we work with.In addition to planning honeymoons, our services also include destination wedding packages, romantic couples getaways, vow renewals, wedding elopements, special anniversary trips, and engagement trips.We are a member of and a certified romance travel specialist through DWHSA; Destination Wedding and Honeymoon Specialist Association. We are also designated as a destination specialist by numerous travel boards throughout the Caribbean and Mexico.We look forward to another great year helping couples achieve their travel dreams and wishes.