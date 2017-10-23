 
Industry News





Savant Books Announces the Release of Nicholas Bylotas' New Novel, "StoryTeller"

Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of Nicholas Bylotas' newest socio-science fiction novel, "StoryTeller"
 
 
Nicholas Bylotas' STORYTELLER (Savant 2017)
Nicholas Bylotas' STORYTELLER (Savant 2017)
 
HONOLULU - Oct. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Stories told become the reality of the future. Vaks is a StoryTeller chronicling human experience throughout the universe. Humanity, he finds, is slowly facing total, malevolent genocide from within, and he seeks vengeance. In the process, a sentience evolved from advanced human consciousness begins to torment him, eventually leading to the unexpected discovery of a possible way to save the universe from itself.

-----

After high school came college under an academic scholarship. I dropped out the next year to hitchhike and experience the world, and began maintaining a journal. My journal was self-published later while I served as a sailor in the Navy.

Since then, I've never stopped writing. I became a submariner, fixing the library wcj on my fish while learning how to pilot it. When my time in the Navy ended in 2016, I enrolled in New Mexico State University to become a horticulturist.

My school books quickly filled with poems, lyrics, graphic novel scenes, and other day dreams, and, in sharing them, I realized that I was a natural storyteller and author. Dropping out of college a second time after receiving a bachelor's degree in business, I now know there is no risk I wouldn't take pursuing that for which my heart was made.

"It's easy to let Gravity pull you down," says Bylotas. "It's better to let the Story lift you up."

STORYTELLER
by Nicholas Bylotas
256 pages - 5.25" x 8" Pocket Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN 978-0-9972472-6-8. Suggested retail price $16.95.
Released October 2017 by Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.

This book is available directly from the publisher/printer at

https://mkt.com/savant-books-and-publications/item/storyt...

from Amazon.com at

https://www.amazon.com/dp/0997247266

and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com) and other online and "brick and mortar" bookstores throughout the world.

Contact
Michael Davis
Director of Publicity and Marketing
***@gmail.com
Source:Savant Books and Publications
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
