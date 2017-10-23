News By Tag
Savant Books Announces the Release of Nicholas Bylotas' New Novel, "StoryTeller"
Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of Nicholas Bylotas' newest socio-science fiction novel, "StoryTeller"
After high school came college under an academic scholarship. I dropped out the next year to hitchhike and experience the world, and began maintaining a journal. My journal was self-published later while I served as a sailor in the Navy.
Since then, I've never stopped writing. I became a submariner, fixing the library wcj on my fish while learning how to pilot it. When my time in the Navy ended in 2016, I enrolled in New Mexico State University to become a horticulturist.
My school books quickly filled with poems, lyrics, graphic novel scenes, and other day dreams, and, in sharing them, I realized that I was a natural storyteller and author. Dropping out of college a second time after receiving a bachelor's degree in business, I now know there is no risk I wouldn't take pursuing that for which my heart was made.
"It's easy to let Gravity pull you down," says Bylotas. "It's better to let the Story lift you up."
STORYTELLER
by Nicholas Bylotas
256 pages - 5.25" x 8" Pocket Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN 978-0-9972472-
Released October 2017 by Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.
This book is available directly from the publisher/printer at
https://mkt.com/
from Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/
and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)
Contact
Michael Davis
Director of Publicity and Marketing
***@gmail.com
