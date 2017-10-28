The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team Sold Another Miami-Dade County Home in Miami, FL 33196!

The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, Coral Gables, FL has just represented another happy home seller in Miami with a closed Real Estate transaction!

SnipImage

Contact

Osmany Garcia, ONE Sotheby's International Realty

***@osmanygarcia.com Osmany Garcia, ONE Sotheby's International Realty

End

-- The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team, an award-winning Miami-Dade County Real Estate team with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, Coral Gables specializes in helping South Florida luxury homeowners sell their residential, Miami-Dade County Homes.This property, located on 14745 SW. in Miami was placed on the market for $285,000. This Miami home owner received an offer on the property and the tenacious negotiations from The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team and a fully executed contract was presented and a final sale price was concluded. The Miami home closed for $275,000 (full market value). This home sold with multiple offers and closed in 50 days from listing to closing.According to Trendgraphix which provides Miami-Dade County Real Estate Market Statistics for The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team Real Estate websites, as of October 28, 2017, the median sales price in Miami 33196 was $280,000. The Median Days on Market for Miami, Florida 33196 was 51 days, which is a major improvement from just October 2016 where the average days on market reached 60 days. There are 204 homes showing for sale in Miami 33196 with 35 of those Miami 33196 homes listed as pending."Looking at smiling faces when we complete a Real Estate transaction where we help accomplish the goal of our clients in record time is one of my biggest satisfactions". These Miami home owners were a true wcj pleasure to work with and the fact that we were able to help sell her home quickly and get them moving on to the next chapter in her life, is proof that our over and above market systems have an impact.Being part of such a great company like ONE Sotheby's International Realty puts us in an environment where we are always learning and implementing the latest in technology, tools, and Real Estate. This gives our buyers and sellers a true advantage because they are working with expert residential Real Estate specialists in the field. All of our team members work Real Estate full time. We are specialists in each area of our team. This means our listing agent works solely for our sellers, and negotiates the best possible selling price for our Miami-Dade County home owners, making The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team one of the top Miami-Dade County Residential Real Estate Specialists", says Osmany Garcia, Owner of The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team.The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team is owned and licensed as a Miami-Dade County Residential Real Estate Specialist, Osmany Garcia, practices Real Estate at ONE Sotheby's International Realty, his team is comprised of several licensed Real Estate agents. Licensed agents include a buyer's specialist and listing specialists, a full time licensed client care and transaction coordinator, and a full-time Internet Market Specialist.Owner of The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team, Osmany Garcia says "It is my duty to lead my team by example and to hold my team to the highest ethical and professional standards. We will provide all of our clients with a professional experience with a personal touch. We build lasting friendships uxldu and fulfill dreams. My 16+ years in the Real Estate business, my professionalism, and my 100% satisfaction guarantee will ensure you a top-rated experience. I pride myself on dedicating my best to my clients and team members, and I want to be your Realtor ® for life."About:The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team is an award-winning team of Miami Dade County Luxury Residential Real Estate specialists primarily serving Miami, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay and all of Miami Dade County.The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team is dedicated to providing personal service to each and every one of their clients. That is why they have systematically created a team based on the "one thing" they all excel at. From a seasoned Luxury Listing Specialist, a Luxury Marketing Specialist, a Luxury Buyer Specialist and a Luxury Client Care coordinator, The Osmany Garcia Real Estate Team ensures your Luxury Real Estate transaction will be well handled from beginning to end.