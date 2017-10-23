Al Zain Jewellery Launches "Free For Life Service"

Staying true to its promise of trust, quality, and loyalty, Al Zain Jewellery recently launched a 'Free for Life' Campaign across the GCC.

-- Staying true to its promise of trust, quality, and loyalty, Al Zain Jewellery recently launched a 'Free for Life' Campaign across the GCC.The brand, which was established in 1930, understands the importance of jewellery not only in the life of their customers but also its prevalence in the Arab culture. For women, jewellery is not just a symbol of wealth. It has the power to make a woman feel more confident and beautiful. It can be a strong style statement, especially when combined with both modern and traditional pieces. It is natural that these pieces might require cleaning, polishing, minor adjustments or even repairs from time to time. The new 'Free for Life' service by Al Zain enables customers to preserve their treasures by providing services such as professional cleaning, minor repairs, minor adjustments and polishing with no labor charges for free. These exclusive services are part of the After Sales Experience available to customers at Al Zain Boutiques.Theo Swart, CEO of Al Zain commented – "Al Zain for many of our esteemed clients is a household name associated with quality hand made products, service, trust and a 'no hassle', 'no fuss' check out. We are simply re enforcing this culture and updating it with the launch of Free for Life services. Cleaning, Polishing, minor repairs, adjustments are just the start of what will become a permanent and lifetime promise to all our customers. We plan to continue extending our range of services and will launch our next Free for Life service wcj by December 2017, in time for the festive season shopping.".Registration for the service has already begun and customers are requested to visit the nearest Al Zain Boutique to avail the new service.As a token of appreciation and to celebrate the launch of its exclusive service the brand has launched a special BD 80 Diamond Gift Voucher. The voucher is issued on the successful completion of the registration and it can be redeemed at any of the Al Zain Boutiques located in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE or Qatar. Customers can also register by logging onto www.alzainjewellery1930.com.