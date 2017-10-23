News By Tag
Digital Marketers India Successfully Completed One Time Digital Marketing Project for IT Company USA
Digital Marketers India is an Indian digital marketing agency that has been in the news for their client centric and innovative services.
The IT Company from USA took benefit of following services which were offered as part of one time digital marketing services by the Digital Marketers India:
· Website Optimization
· Social Media Optimization
The spokesperson of the company shared details about each of the service and its benefits leveraged by the client IT Company.
Website optimization
It is the first step for any website in the direction of full fledged digital marketing. The website optimization review complete website to ensure it is following SEO best practices, according to the latest search engine algorithm.
The representative of the company shared, "We had provided a list of on page suggestions as well as changes in navigations and other factors of the website. These suggestions ensure that the website is optimized according to the latest SEO rules as well as it is SEO and user friendly. The SEO friendly website ensures to boost the Search Engine Marketing activities. It will bring more visitors to the website. When a website is user friendly, it is easy to understand and navigate for any end user. This ensures that the visitors can easily get required information and increase lead generation ration."
Social Media Optimization
According to the shared details, the Digital Marketers India offered one time SMO service to the stated IT Company from USA for following platforms:
The stated SMO service optimized the company profile on each platform mentioned above with all required details as well as a cover page and profile image. This stated Social Media Optimization wcj service benefited the company by optimizing the company pages and profiles according to the best social networking platforms. Also, the optimized social profiles and pages come in search results more often which help in boosting follower base.
The spokesperson of Digital Marketers India shared, "Our SMO service ensured the social profiles of the company have all required details. The well optimized social profiles and pages ensure to create a professional social image of the company and increase chances to appear in search results and increasing followers."
The client company shared below comments about their experience:
We approached Digital Marketers India a few weeks back and asked them to help us in digital marketing. We didn't want to invest a big amount at that moment as we were not much confident. Ash, Director of Digital Marketers India, suggested trying one time digital marketing service which will give measurable results without big investment. We are happy to see the results and professionalism of SEO and SMO experts of the company. We are now discussing ongoing digital marketing service association with them. We strongly recommend digital marketing service of the company.
The spokesperson of the company expressed happiness for successful completion of the project and satisfied client. She further invited readers to visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
