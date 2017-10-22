 
News By Tag
* Reverse Mortgage, Refinance
* Home Loan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. adds reverse mortgages to their loan options

 
SAN DIEGO - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, was pleased to announce they now offer services for homeowners who are looking to obtain a reverse mortgage.

Reverse mortgages were introduced in 1989 and are a type of home equity loan. These types of loans benefit homeowners who plan to live the rest of their lives in the same home and want to have access to their home's equity as a source of income or for other reasons. Prospect Financial Group will now help clients obtain home loans in which the consumer will receive payments that are converted from part of the equity of their home.

"By adding reverse mortgages to our product list, we are now able to expand our services to even more homeowners. We are pleased to help even more homeowners accomplish their home finance goals, and we are confident in the expansion." Stated Jason Vondrak, Prospect Financial Group President.

Prospect wcj Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowner's needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Their loan portfolio is always growing, allowing them to provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages, and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers, and a customer service experience like no other. For more information visit www.prospectrefinance.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@prospecthomefinance.com Email Verified
Tags:Reverse Mortgage, Refinance, Home Loan
Industry:Mortgage
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prospect Financial Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share