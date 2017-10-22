News By Tag
Prospect Financial Group, Inc. adds reverse mortgages to their loan options
Reverse mortgages were introduced in 1989 and are a type of home equity loan. These types of loans benefit homeowners who plan to live the rest of their lives in the same home and want to have access to their home's equity as a source of income or for other reasons. Prospect Financial Group will now help clients obtain home loans in which the consumer will receive payments that are converted from part of the equity of their home.
"By adding reverse mortgages to our product list, we are now able to expand our services to even more homeowners. We are pleased to help even more homeowners accomplish their home finance goals, and we are confident in the expansion." Stated Jason Vondrak, Prospect Financial Group President.
Prospect wcj Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowner's needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Their loan portfolio is always growing, allowing them to provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages, and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers, and a customer service experience like no other. For more information visit www.prospectrefinance.com.
