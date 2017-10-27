News By Tag
2013-2017 Ford Focus ST/RS Carbon Fiber Front Door Pull Trims
California Pony Cars is proud to offer the NXT Generation product for the 2013-2017 Ford Focus ST & RS. The 2013-2017 Ford Focus ST/RS Carbon Fiber Front Door Pull Trims are made to enhance the appearance of the door handle replacements. The front door pull trims are made from real 2x2 twill weave carbon fiber ensuring strength and superb show quality finish.
Features:
• Carbon Fiber
• 2x2 Carbon Weave
• High Gloss Finish
• 3K UV resistant
• Precise Fitment
Note: This product is sold as a pair. Left handle & Right handle are included in the set.
MSRP: $239.00
About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die-cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
