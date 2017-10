2013-2017 Ford Focus ST:RS Carbon Fiber Front Doo

Contact

California Pony Cars

***@calponycars.com California Pony Cars

End

-- INT-126-124California Pony Cars is proud to offer the NXT Generation product for the 2013-2017 Ford Focus ST & RS. The 2013-2017 Ford Focus ST/RS Carbon Fiber Front Door Pull Trims are made to enhance the appearance of the door handle replacements. The front door pull trims are made from real 2x2 twill weave carbon fiber ensuring strength and superb show quality finish.• Carbon Fiber• 2x2 Carbon Weave• High Gloss Finish• 3K UV resistant• Precise Fitment: This product is sold as a pair. Left handle & Right handle are included in the set.$239.00CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die-cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, wcj fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com