 
News By Tag
* Ford Focus ST
* Ford Focus Rs
* Door Pull Trims
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ontario
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

2013-2017 Ford Focus ST/RS Carbon Fiber Front Door Pull Trims

 
 
2013-2017 Ford Focus ST:RS Carbon Fiber Front Doo
2013-2017 Ford Focus ST:RS Carbon Fiber Front Doo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ford Focus ST
Ford Focus Rs
Door Pull Trims

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Ontario - California - US

Subject:
Products

ONTARIO, Calif. - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- INT-126-124

California Pony Cars is proud to offer the NXT Generation product for the 2013-2017 Ford Focus ST & RS. The 2013-2017 Ford Focus ST/RS Carbon Fiber Front Door Pull Trims are made to enhance the appearance of the door handle replacements. The front door pull trims are made from real 2x2 twill weave carbon fiber ensuring strength and superb show quality finish.

Features:

• Carbon Fiber
• 2x2 Carbon Weave
• High Gloss Finish
• 3K UV resistant
• Precise Fitment

Note: This product is sold as a pair.  Left handle & Right handle are included in the set.

MSRP: $239.00

About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die-cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, wcj fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com .

View online: http://calponycars.com/2012-2014-ford-focus/1057-2013-201...

Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
End
Source:
Email:***@calponycars.com
Posted By:***@calponycars.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 27, 2017
California Pony Cars PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share