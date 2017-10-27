News By Tag
Forward Science partners with The National Children's Cancer Society
The National Children's Cancer Society offers emotional, financial and educational support to children with cancer, their families and survivors. To date, NCCS has provided assistance to over 40,000 children with cancer in the United States and thousands more around the globe.
Forward Science has committed to donate their most recent product, SalivaMAX to the NCCS pediatric oncology treatment center partners worldwide. SalivaMAX is an FDA cleared prescription rinse indicated to treat side effects from cancer treatment, including xerostomia ("dry mouth") and mucositis. "One of the most devastating acute side effects from cancer treatment is mucositis," states Forward Science President and Chief Technology Officer Brian Pikkula. "In clinical trials, we have seen SalivaMAX reduce the severity of mucositis for patients undergoing treatment."
"We are very fortunate to partner with Forward Science and bring some comfort to children undergoing cancer treatment," said Mark Stolze, NCCS President & CEO.
Forward Science is excited to work with the NCCS in the future and provide relief needed for oncology patients who may be able to benefit from commercially available products. Forward Science currently offers SalivaMAX for treatment of xerostomia and mucositis, and also plans to launch future products to enhance the oral health of patients.
About Forward Science
Forward Science is a privately held biotechnology company wcj based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to discover abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. With the success of OralID, Forward Science continued its focus to advance healthcare in oral oncology and launched advanced diagnostic tests (CytID, hpvID, phID, PathID) and treatment options (SalivaMAX, SalivaCAINE)
To learn more about OralID, or any of Forward Science's products, please visit http://www.forwardscience.com/
About The National Children's Cancer Society
The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a not-for-profit organization providing emotional, financial and educational support to children with cancer, their families and survivors. For more information call 314-241-1600 or visit https://www.thenccs.org/
Contact
Robert Whitman
