 
News By Tag
* Cancer
* Dry Mouth
* Forward Science
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

Forward Science partners with The National Children's Cancer Society

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cancer
Dry Mouth
Forward Science

Industry:
Health

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

HOUSTON - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Founded with a vision and mission to provide the highest quality of care to every patient of need, it seemed to be a perfect fit for Forward Science to partner with The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS).

The National Children's Cancer Society offers emotional, financial and educational support to children with cancer, their families and survivors. To date, NCCS has provided assistance to over 40,000 children with cancer in the United States and thousands more around the globe.

Forward Science has committed to donate their most recent product, SalivaMAX to the NCCS pediatric oncology treatment center partners worldwide. SalivaMAX is an FDA cleared prescription rinse indicated to treat side effects from cancer treatment, including xerostomia ("dry mouth") and mucositis. "One of the most devastating acute side effects from cancer treatment is mucositis," states Forward Science President and Chief Technology Officer Brian Pikkula. "In clinical trials, we have seen SalivaMAX reduce the severity of mucositis for patients undergoing treatment."

"We are very fortunate to partner with Forward Science and bring some comfort to children undergoing cancer treatment," said Mark Stolze, NCCS President & CEO.

Forward Science is excited to work with the NCCS in the future and provide relief needed for oncology patients who may be able to benefit from commercially available products. Forward Science currently offers SalivaMAX for treatment of xerostomia and mucositis, and also plans to launch future products to enhance the oral health of patients.

About Forward Science

Forward Science is a privately held biotechnology company wcj based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to discover abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. With the success of OralID, Forward Science continued its focus to advance healthcare in oral oncology and launched advanced diagnostic tests (CytID, hpvID, phID, PathID) and treatment options (SalivaMAX, SalivaCAINE). All Forward Science products are designed, developed, and manufactured by their team in-house, ensuring the highest quality of product to go along with their superior customer service. Forward Science has quickly evolved into the industry leader for oral oncology.

To learn more about OralID, or any of Forward Science's products, please visit http://www.forwardscience.com/ or call 855-696-7254.

About The National Children's Cancer Society

The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a not-for-profit organization providing emotional, financial and educational support to children with cancer, their families and survivors.   For more information call 314-241-1600 or visit https://www.thenccs.org/. They can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact
Robert Whitman
***@forwardscience.com
End
Source:The National Children’s Cancer Society
Email:***@forwardscience.com Email Verified
Tags:Cancer, Dry Mouth, Forward Science
Industry:Health
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 27, 2017
Forward Science LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share