Ameriprise Financial Opens New Mequon, Wis., Office
New branch is home to three financial advisors with nearly five decades of collective financial planning experience
The new branch is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Its phone number is (262) 518-4120.
The office is home to three financial advisors who work primarily with individuals on retirement and financial planning: Mark Filla, CIMA®,and Scott Latzke, CFP®, of the Filla Latzke Group, and Tom Hille, CFP®. They offer nearly five decades of collective financial planning experience.
"We're thrilled to open a new office in Mequon, and appreciate the warm welcome we've received," said Paul Jackson, CRC®, Branch Manager. "This office will serve as a gateway wcj to the north side of the greater Milwaukee area, and allow us to better serve new and existing clients. We look forward to building new relationships and being part of the Mequon community."
As financial advisors, Filla, Hille and Latzke provide financial advice that is built on a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact the Mequon office at (262) 518-4120.
About Ameriprise
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. With outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.
For more information, visit https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com or https://www.ameriprise.com.
Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., a registered investment adviser.
Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC.
© 2017 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.
