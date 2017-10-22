News By Tag
Blå Lotus Signs With Melodic Revolution Records
Melodic Revolution Records is thrilled to announce that Swedish based prog outfit Blå Lotus has signed with the label for the band's new release.
A Statement from The Band via Social Media
Almost a year after the conception of our humble trio we've got possibly wcj the biggest announcement yet of our career. Somehow we managed to spark the interest of a prog haven in Orlando, Florida, namely Melodic Revolution Records, and in the process score a record deal for our upcoming album. To say that we are excited to commence on this journey is to say nothing; this is a big deal for us and we are eternally grateful for this chance to prove ourselves worthy. Now the hard work begins.
Band Members
Fredrik Andersson // Keyboards & Vocals
Linus Karlsson // Bass Guitar
Wiktor Nydén // Drums & Percussions
Further Information Can Be Found At
http://mrrmusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
email blalotusband@
Label Contact
Melodic Revolution Records
Nick Katona
nick@melodicrevolution.com
Contact
Melodic Revolution Records
***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
End
