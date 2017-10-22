Blå Lotus Signs With Melodic Revolution Records

Melodic Revolution Records is thrilled to announce that Swedish based prog outfit Blå Lotus has signed with the label for the band's new release.

Blå Lotus photo © 2017 Viktor Örneland

-- Bla Lotus is a progressive rock trio from Sweden who's motto is, "No six-strings allowed." Formed during the fall of 2016, Blå Lotus was basically three guys with a vision of making heavy prog rock without the aid of a guitar. Heavily influenced by old school progressive acts of yore, they immediately set out to create a fulfilling soundscape equipped with just bass, drums and Hammond organ and a vast array of lengthy jam-based compositions interspersed with heavy stoner-like riffs.Almost a year after the conception of our humble trio we've got possibly wcj the biggest announcement yet of our career. Somehow we managed to spark the interest of a prog haven in Orlando, Florida, namely Melodic Revolution Records, and in the process score a record deal for our upcoming album. To say that we are excited to commence on this journey is to say nothing; this is a big deal for us and we are eternally grateful for this chance to prove ourselves worthy. Now the hard work begins.Fredrik Andersson // Keyboards & VocalsLinus Karlsson // Bass GuitarWiktor Nydén // Drums & PercussionsFurther Information Can Be Found Athttps://www.facebook.com/blalotusband/Media Contactemail blalotusband@gmail.comLabel ContactMelodic Revolution RecordsNick Katonanick@melodicrevolution.com