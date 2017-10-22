 
October 2017





Blå Lotus Signs With Melodic Revolution Records

Melodic Revolution Records is thrilled to announce that Swedish based prog outfit Blå Lotus has signed with the label for the band's new release.
 
 
Blå Lotus photo © 2017 Viktor Örneland
ORLANDO, Fla. - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Bla Lotus is a progressive rock trio from Sweden who's motto is, "No six-strings allowed." Formed during the fall of 2016, Blå Lotus was basically three guys with a vision of making heavy prog rock without the aid of a guitar. Heavily influenced by old school progressive acts of yore, they immediately set out to create a fulfilling soundscape equipped with just bass, drums and Hammond organ and a vast array of lengthy jam-based compositions interspersed with heavy stoner-like riffs.

A Statement from The Band via Social Media
Almost a year after the conception of our humble trio we've got possibly wcj the biggest announcement yet of our career. Somehow we managed to spark the interest of a prog haven in Orlando, Florida, namely Melodic Revolution Records, and in the process score a record deal for our upcoming album. To say that we are excited to commence on this journey is to say nothing; this is a big deal for us and we are eternally grateful for this chance to prove ourselves worthy. Now the hard work begins.

Band Members
Fredrik Andersson // Keyboards & Vocals
Linus Karlsson // Bass Guitar
Wiktor Nydén // Drums & Percussions

Further Information Can Be Found At
http://mrrmusic.com/bla-lotus/
https://www.facebook.com/blalotusband/

Media Contact
email blalotusband@gmail.com

Label Contact
Melodic Revolution Records
Nick Katona
nick@melodicrevolution.com

Oct 27, 2017 News



