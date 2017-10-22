Water Still to open second location on Georgia Street

Contact

Water Still

Water Still

-- Water Still is proud to announce the opening of their second location atThe opening of this second location is an opportunity to grow local business and better serve the customers who have made Water Still a community staple for the past 28 years.Water Still was born from a genuine passion to bring clean, refreshing vapor compression distilled, ultra premium water, ice and tea to the People of Amarillo. 28 years later, the company is still committed to delivering the highest quality products to its customers. When you have been a part of the fabric of the community for as long as Water Still has, every customer is family.Since the very beginning Water Still has always believed that there are no shortcuts. Their vapor distillation process duplicates the original wcj process of Mother Nature. They custom blend and brew every tea with only the highest quality ingredients. It's not easy, but it yields the best results, and that's what customers deserve, the very best. Things may have changed over the course of 28 years, but at the core, their values have always remained the same. Water Still is proud to promote the health and well being of the people of Amarillo while upholding the highest standards of freshness and customer service.