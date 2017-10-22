 
36Linhas launches Graphic Films Collection

 
 
covers-nosferatu-36linhas
SAO PAULO, Brazil - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The collection of graphic novels was created to honor the great classic films, which are now in the public domain. Many are unaware or have heard or seen at some point and marked. This collection privileges the narrative of each film, ensuring the highest fidelity to the images (scenarios and characters) and the original scripts. Most of the titles chosen are of silent films, but with themes/scripts/works that until today are references, at the same time, that are redone in modern versions, without the purity of the originals. The collection is produced in three languages (Portuguese, English, and Spanish). The title that opens the collection is Nosferatu, classic film wcj of 1922.

Nosferatu - Eine Symphonie des Grauens (Nosferatu - Symphony of Horrors) is a 1922 German film in five acts, (in this graphic novel in 2 acts), directed by Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau. Henrik Gallen's script is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel Dracula, so the names of characters and places have changed. The silent film tells the story of Count Orlok, a vampire from the Carpathian Mountains, who falls madly in love by Ellen, the wife of the young realtor Hutter, who goes to the Carpathians to offer a property to the count. Count Orlok, (Nosferatu), takes the terror to the city of Wisborg, while going after Ellen and causes that many think to be the plague...

More http://www.36linhas.com/en/
