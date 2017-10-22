News By Tag
36Linhas launches Graphic Films Collection
Nosferatu - Eine Symphonie des Grauens (Nosferatu - Symphony of Horrors) is a 1922 German film in five acts, (in this graphic novel in 2 acts), directed by Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau. Henrik Gallen's script is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel Dracula, so the names of characters and places have changed. The silent film tells the story of Count Orlok, a vampire from the Carpathian Mountains, who falls madly in love by Ellen, the wife of the young realtor Hutter, who goes to the Carpathians to offer a property to the count. Count Orlok, (Nosferatu), takes the terror to the city of Wisborg, while going after Ellen and causes that many think to be the plague...
