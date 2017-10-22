 
The Hyannis Main Street Association presents the Cynthia Cole award to Melody Tent CEO

Vincent Longo honored with the award for dedication to the Hyannis Business Improvement District
 
 
HYANNIS, Mass. - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hyannis Main Street Association held its annual meeting and awards presentation on Wednesday October 25th, presenting the Cynthia Cole Award. This award is presented to the person business or organization that has exhibited a passion and perseverance for Main Street Hyannis. The recipient for 2017 is Vincent Longo, CEO of the Cape Cod Melody Tent. He said,

"We're honored to accept the Cynthia Cole Award and we're privileged to support our community through involvement with the Main Street Association. We plan to maintain a strong partnership with the association for future projects."

The missions of the two organizations are uniquely aligned. The Melody Tent is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that uses revenue generated from ticket sales to re-invest wcj into the community while the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District is a private nonprofit organization established to carry out a Hyannis Renaissance. Its mission is to promote the community and economic development of the Main Street, Hyannis district as a desirable place to live, work, invest, and visit. Most recently the Melody Tent partnered with the district to crate the Singer Songwriter series to utilize open spaces on Main Street.

About The Cape Cod Melody Tent, The South Shore Music Circus & South Shore Playhouse Associates:

The South Shore Playhouse Associates (SSPA) is a not-for-profit organization which runs the South Shore Music Circus and Cape Cod Melody Tent.  The only two continuously-operating tent theatres in the United States, the South Shore Music Circus and Cape Cod Melody Tent have hosted world-class entertainment in the round for more than 60 years, serving nearly 200,000 patrons annually.  South Shore Playhouse Associates supports arts and education in Southeastern Massachusetts.  In the past decade, the SSPA has distributed more than $4 million to other local non-profit organizations.

Deanna Lohnes
Source:Cape Cod Melody Tent
