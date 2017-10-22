Performance Air Conditioning, Electric and Plumbing Employee Prosperity Awards

News By Tag
Stables went on to say, "I know that our success along with our employees isn't achieved by accident. Breakthroughs, goals achieved, come after committing hours of hard work. We applaud and thank those employees with the Performance Prosperity Award." This year there were two recipients of the award, Henrietta England and Jeremy Spotts, who received a checks amounting wcj to $10,000.
At the ceremony, Stables stated, "these awards were purposely selected to honor Henrietta's and Jeremy's career achievements and to help them achieve their goal of home ownership. Our company values good people–we genuinely care about all of our employees and appreciate their contributions."
With a business culture like this it is easy to understand why Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing attracts the best and the brightest
Based in Largo, Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing has been serving Tampa Bay and the surrounding counties providing quality service, repairs and installations with exceptional customer service. Their reputation is built on providing the highest level of service available at an affordable price.
