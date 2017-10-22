Performance Air Conditioning, Electric and Plumbing Employee Prosperity Awards

Voted # 1 in Largo

-- This week Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing announced the recipients of their Employee Prosperity Program. The program was designed to honor and reward those employees for the part they play in maintaining Performance's standards, commitment to excellence and have expressed a desire for homeownership. President, Terry Stables, understood the importance of home ownership for many of his employees when creating the Prosperity Plan. "Young families struggle to save for the American dream of owning home. This program allows me to say thank you and contribute to their down payment."Stables went on to say, "I know that our success along with our employees isn't achieved by accident. Breakthroughs, goals achieved, come after committing hours of hard work. We applaud and thank those employees with the Performance Prosperity Award." This year there were two recipients of the award, Henrietta England and Jeremy Spotts, who received a checks amounting wcj to $10,000.At the ceremony, Stables stated, "these awards were purposely selected to honor Henrietta's and Jeremy's career achievements and to help them achieve their goal of home ownership. Our company values good people–we genuinely care about all of our employees and appreciate their contributions."With a business culture like this it is easy to understand why Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing attracts the best and the brightestPerformance Air Conditioning, Electric & PlumbingBased in Largo, Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing has been serving Tampa Bay and the surrounding counties providing quality service, repairs and installations with exceptional customer service. Their reputation is built on providing the highest level of service available at an affordable price.To learn more about the Prosperity Program or if you would like to join the Performance team call 727-228-0666.