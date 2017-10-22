 
News By Tag
* Air Conditioning
* Awards
* Plumbing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Largo
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


Performance Air Conditioning, Electric and Plumbing Employee Prosperity Awards

 
 
Voted # 1 in Largo
Voted # 1 in Largo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Air Conditioning
Awards
Plumbing

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Largo - Florida - US

Subject:
Awards

LARGO, Fla. - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- This week Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing announced the recipients of their Employee Prosperity Program. The program was designed to honor and reward those employees for the part they play in maintaining Performance's standards, commitment to excellence and have expressed a desire for homeownership. President, Terry Stables, understood the importance of home ownership for many of his employees when creating the Prosperity Plan. "Young families struggle to save for the American dream of owning home. This program allows me to say thank you and contribute to their down payment."

Stables went on to say, "I know that our success along with our employees isn't achieved by accident. Breakthroughs, goals achieved, come after committing hours of hard work. We applaud and thank those employees with the Performance Prosperity Award." This year there were two recipients of the award, Henrietta England and Jeremy Spotts, who received a checks amounting wcj to $10,000.

At the ceremony, Stables stated, "these awards were purposely selected to honor Henrietta's and Jeremy's career achievements and to help them achieve their goal of home ownership. Our company values good people–we genuinely care about all of our employees and appreciate their contributions."

With a business culture like this it is easy to understand why Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing attracts the best and the brightest

Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing

Based in Largo, Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing has been serving Tampa Bay and the surrounding counties providing quality service, repairs and installations with exceptional customer service. Their reputation is built on providing the highest level of service available at an affordable price.

https://www.PerformanceAC.com

To learn more about the Prosperity Program or if you would like to join the Performance team call 727-228-0666.

Contact
Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing
***@cutwaterassociates.com
End
Source:Performance Air Conditioning, Electric& Plumbing
Email:***@cutwaterassociates.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CutWater Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share