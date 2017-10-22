 
News By Tag
* Roofing
* New Hire
* Roofing Estimator
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Georgetown
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


Texas Traditions Roofing Welcomes Chief Estimator

The company recently welcomed Michael Pickel to the team to estimate commercial roofing projects.
 
 
Michael Pickel
Michael Pickel
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas Traditions Roofing, a family owned, residential and commercial roofing company serving Central Texas, welcomes Michael Pickel to its team as chief estimator.

"As we expand the commercial side of our business, we are thrilled that another member of our family is joining our team," explained Mike Pickel, co-founder of Texas Traditions Roofing. "Michael has grown up in the construction industry, spending time on job sites with me. His desire to join Texas Traditions will ensure that the company continues to be family run for years to come."

Before wcj joining Texas Traditions Roofing, Michael spent time in biotech sales roles. He is a proud graduate of Texas A&M and a huge Aggie fan.  Michael grew up in Georgetown, Texas, and will be moving back from the Houston area with his wife Abbey to make their home here.

About Texas Traditions Roofing

Texas Traditions Roofing began as a shared calling by the founding owners to work in their local community while giving back at the same time.  The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing in the Central Texas region. They believe in doing business based on strong, traditional Texas values and work hard to establish A Tradition of Trust for customers and the community.  For more information, visit www.texastraditionsroofing.com

Contact
Karen L. Edwards
***@casimirgroupllc.com
End
Source:Texas Traditions Roofing
Email:***@casimirgroupllc.com Email Verified
Tags:Roofing, New Hire, Roofing Estimator
Industry:Construction
Location:Georgetown - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Casimir Group LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share