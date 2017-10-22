News By Tag
Texas Traditions Roofing Welcomes Chief Estimator
The company recently welcomed Michael Pickel to the team to estimate commercial roofing projects.
"As we expand the commercial side of our business, we are thrilled that another member of our family is joining our team," explained Mike Pickel, co-founder of Texas Traditions Roofing. "Michael has grown up in the construction industry, spending time on job sites with me. His desire to join Texas Traditions will ensure that the company continues to be family run for years to come."
Before wcj joining Texas Traditions Roofing, Michael spent time in biotech sales roles. He is a proud graduate of Texas A&M and a huge Aggie fan. Michael grew up in Georgetown, Texas, and will be moving back from the Houston area with his wife Abbey to make their home here.
About Texas Traditions Roofing
Texas Traditions Roofing began as a shared calling by the founding owners to work in their local community while giving back at the same time. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing in the Central Texas region. They believe in doing business based on strong, traditional Texas values and work hard to establish A Tradition of Trust for customers and the community. For more information, visit www.texastraditionsroofing.com
