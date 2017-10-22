News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
America Green Helps Texas Go Solar
America Green is proud to announce its Texas expansion, helping the Lone Star State to go solar.
Texas has already led a clean energy movement when the city of Georgetown, TX became one of the first 100% renewable energy cities in the country. America Green Solar is looking forward to helping even more cities in Texas make this move toward renewable, solar energy!
To help kick off this exciting expansion, America Green Solar will be attending this year's Solar Business Festival in Austin, TX this November 29-30. Along with representing the fastest growing solar energy company at the SBF, America Green Solar will be hosting an inaugural Solar Happy Hour Mixer from 6-10 PM on November 28! This fun event is a promised great time that'll be sure to start the SBF in an exciting way.
To claim your FREE tickets to the Solar Happy Hour: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact wcj us at info@americagreensolar.com for more information about going solar!
Go Green, Save Green.
AmericaGreenSolar.com
Contact
America Green Solar
877-538-7278
info@americagreensolar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse