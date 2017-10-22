 
News By Tag
* Solar Power
* Solar Energy
* Clean Energy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

America Green Helps Texas Go Solar

America Green is proud to announce its Texas expansion, helping the Lone Star State to go solar.
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar is proud to announce its expansion into Texas markets! With this expansion, America Green is excited to help Texas take control of their power through Going Green and Saving Green.

Texas has already led a clean energy movement when the city of Georgetown, TX became one of the first 100% renewable energy cities in the country. America Green Solar is looking forward to helping even more cities in Texas make this move toward renewable, solar energy!

To help kick off this exciting expansion, America Green Solar will be attending this year's Solar Business Festival in Austin, TX this November 29-30. Along with representing the fastest growing solar energy company at the SBF, America Green Solar will be hosting an inaugural Solar Happy Hour Mixer from 6-10 PM on November 28! This fun event is a promised great time that'll be sure to start the SBF in an exciting way.

To claim your FREE tickets to the Solar Happy Hour: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solar-business-festival-mixer-tickets-38626371517

Contact wcj us at info@americagreensolar.com for more information about going solar!

Go Green, Save Green.

AmericaGreenSolar.com

Contact
America Green Solar
877-538-7278
info@americagreensolar.com
End
Source:americagreensolar.com
Email:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar Power, Solar Energy, Clean Energy
Industry:Energy
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
America Green Solar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share