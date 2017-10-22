News By Tag
Local Mary Kay Unit Offers the Chance to Do Good, and Look Good
Brookfield, Wis., unit head leading effort to support women's shelter, offering $30 of Mary Kay products for every $30 sponsorship of care package
The Nancy Jo Baratti Unit, led by longtime Brookfield resident Nancy Jo Baratti, will donate a care package to Daystar Inc. for each $30 sponsorship received. Daystar is a long-term transitional home for domestic violence victims without children. The packages contain personal care items, an ongoing need for the 18 to 25 women typically living at Daystar.
Package sponsors will receive a $30 Mary Kay credit that can be used in the next 12 months. Sponsors do not have to be Mary Kay customers.
"Our unit is thrilled to partner with our clients and the public to support the women at Daystar who are rebuilding their lives," said Baratti, a Mary Kay representative for 38 years. "We hope these care packages will brighten their holidays, as well as those of the sponsors."
Daystar (http://www.daystarinc.org/
Donors interested in sponsoring a Daystar care package can call or text Baratti at (262) 993-4849, or send her a message through www.marykay.com/
"Nancy Jo Baratti, along with her Mary Kay business, are wonderful ambassadors for the women of Daystar," said Karen Bowers, Vice-President of the organization's board of directors. "Nancy Jo is always there to help, and the lovely gift bags she brings to our clients at Christmas time, on behalf of her entire team, help them feel more beautiful inside and out. Daystar is truly a better place because of the work of Nancy Jo and her associates."
Mary Kay has taken the lead against domestic violence with its "Don't Look Away" program, a nationwide initiative spotlighting the alarming fact that one in four women in the U.S. will experience abuse in her lifetime. Information about Mary Kay's "Don't Look Away" program is at www.marykay.com/
Contact
Nancy Jo Baratti Mary Kay Unit
262-993-4849
***@lunarcommunications.us
