Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


Local Mary Kay Unit Offers the Chance to Do Good, and Look Good

Brookfield, Wis., unit head leading effort to support women's shelter, offering $30 of Mary Kay products for every $30 sponsorship of care package
 
 
Nancy Jo Baratti, leading efforts to support a Milwaukee women's shelter
Nancy Jo Baratti, leading efforts to support a Milwaukee women's shelter
 
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- A local Mary Kay unit of nearly 100 beauty consultants is seeking partners to sponsor care packages for a women's shelter on Milwaukee's south side, and receive a Mary Kay gift certificate of equal value in return.

The Nancy Jo Baratti Unit, led by longtime Brookfield resident Nancy Jo Baratti, will donate a care package to Daystar Inc. for each $30 sponsorship received. Daystar is a long-term transitional home for domestic violence victims without children. The packages contain personal care items, an ongoing need for the 18 to 25 women typically living at Daystar.

Package sponsors will receive a $30 Mary Kay credit that can be used in the next 12 months. Sponsors do not have to be Mary Kay customers.

"Our unit is thrilled to partner with our clients and the public to support the women at Daystar who are rebuilding their lives," said Baratti, a Mary Kay representative for 38 years. "We hope these care packages will brighten their holidays, as well as those of the sponsors."

Daystar (http://www.daystarinc.org/how-we-serve/), opened in 1986, empowers women survivors of domestic violence through emotional support and a diverse range of services, allowing wcj them to focus on safety, emotional healing and self-reliance. Its work includes helping women gain skills and education to find employment and become independent. Clients can stay up to two years.

Donors interested in sponsoring a Daystar care package can call or text Baratti at (262) 993-4849, or send her a message through www.marykay.com/nbaratti. More information about Daystar Inc., including details of other needed donations, is available at www.daystarinc.org.

"Nancy Jo Baratti, along with her Mary Kay business, are wonderful ambassadors for the women of Daystar," said Karen Bowers, Vice-President of the organization's board of directors. "Nancy Jo is always there to help, and the lovely gift bags she brings to our clients at Christmas time, on behalf of her entire team, help them feel more beautiful inside and out.  Daystar is truly a better place because of the work of Nancy Jo and her associates."

Mary Kay has taken the lead against domestic violence with its "Don't Look Away" program, a nationwide initiative spotlighting the alarming fact that one in four women in the U.S. will experience abuse in her lifetime. Information about Mary Kay's "Don't Look Away" program is at www.marykay.com/dontlookaway.

