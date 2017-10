Beneficience.com Virtual PR Adds Award-winning Paranormal Romance Author PR Star Client Eva J. Brock

Awarded Virtual Publicist & US Press Agent Tracey Bond, adds award-winning paranormal romance writer, Eva J. Brock as a new pr star client into her client catalog. Bond will manage the virtual pr communications operations for Brock's books & brand.

Beneficience Announces Our New Award-winning Author PR Star Client, Eva J. Brock

Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record

BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR

Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR

About Eva J. Brock: EJ Brock was born in Chicago, Illinois, but raised in Gary, Indiana. She is a student and teacher of the Bible; and other spiritual writings. She has used her insight and knowledge to penned one dynamic spiritual warfare sage, wrapped in two series. Although the epitome of romance, both of her series are wrapped around steadfast faith while fighting spiritual warfare. Her unique writing style allows her characters to be flawed, as they navigate their ways through life's spiritual journey (race). In both of her series angels are not living in the glass darkly, but amongst God's loved humanity.

GET CONNECTED with EVA J. BROCK at her website and socially online: http://www.aspiritmateromance.com/

MEDIA BOOKING: Eva J. Brock is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, wcj television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al.

About Beneficience.com Virtual Prolific Personage PR | (Beneficience.com)
BENEFICIENCE.com PR is a Beverly Hills/Hollywood launched world-class boutique for virtual new media & public relations operation catering to accomplished entrepreneurs & tastemaking clientele in a carousel of business markets and industry categories. Bond is merited at one of LinkedIn's Best PR Consultant's for 2016 and 2017; one of the Top 100 Women to connect with on LinkedIn; and a seasoned Amazon.com bestselling entrepreneurship author.