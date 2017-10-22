 
Industry News





Beneficience.com Virtual PR Adds Award-winning Paranormal Romance Author PR Star Client Eva J. Brock

Awarded Virtual Publicist & US Press Agent Tracey Bond, adds award-winning paranormal romance writer, Eva J. Brock as a new pr star client into her client catalog. Bond will manage the virtual pr communications operations for Brock's books & brand.
 
 
Beneficience Announces Our New Award-winning Author PR Star Client, Eva J. Brock
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Q: Why choose Tracey Bond, PhJrn, Chief Virtual Publicist & US Press Agent at Beneficience.com PR? "I've known Tracy for 5 years.  We always had a pleasant relationship.  I've always known what she did, and she I. However, I didn't chose her to be my publicist, God did. While I was praying that He increase my territory, He was speaking to her to reach out to me.  As the scripture says, "Obedience is the first command." ~ Eva J.Brock

Aout Eva J. Brock: EJ Brock was born in Chicago, Illinois, but raised in Gary, Indiana.  She is a student and teacher of the Bible; and other spiritual writings.  She has used her insight and knowledge to penned one dynamic spiritual warfare sage, wrapped in two series: "A Spirit Mate Love Story" - and - "A Sanctioned MateSeries."

Although the epitome of romance, both of her series are wrapped around steadfast faith while fighting spiritual warfare.  Her unique writing style allows her characters to be flawed, as they navigate their ways through life's spiritual journey (race).  In both of her series angels are not living in the glass darkly, but amongst God's 'so' loved humanity.

While her series may be extremely edgy, they are written with the symbolic gospel theme, "There has never been redemption without the shedding of blood."

GET CONNECTED with EVA J. BROCK at her website and socially online: http://www.aspiritmateromance.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eva.j.brock

MEDIA BOOKING: Eva J. Brock is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, wcj television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. Brock's media contact information + official publicist of record (Beneficience.com PR) is published below at "The Desk" eMail Desk@Beneficience.com.

Follow Brock's PR News at https://Beneficience.com PR

Check out Brock's recent appearance on Entrepreneurship LIVE Show for Domestic Violence Awareness Month > https://www.facebook.com/EntrepreneurshipLIVE/videos/1991170367821066/

About Beneficience.com Virtual Prolific Personage PR | (Beneficience.com)

BENEFICIENCE.com PR is a Beverly Hills/Hollywood launched world-class boutique for virtual new media & public relations operation catering to accomplished entrepreneurs & tastemaking clientele in a carousel of business markets and industry categories. Bond is merited at one of LinkedIn's Best PR Consultant's for 2016 and 2017; one of the Top 100 Women to connect with on LinkedIn; and a seasoned Amazon.com bestselling entrepreneurship author, who values her popular tag as an industry "Olivia (PR)ope of one's PR hope & scope & PR Host Doing The PR Most!"

CONNECT with BENEFICIENCE.com PR Web Presence where her clientele content like that of Ms. Eva J. Brock, is showcased 24/7/365 at http://beneficience.com, on Instagram at http://instagram.com/beneficiencepr_beverlyhills, Facebook: /BENEFICIENCE,

LinkedIn: /Beneficience PR (company) and Twitter @Beneficience

