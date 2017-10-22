 
Industry News





Foremost Media to Host Technology Trends in Downtown Janesville Event

Three local CEOs present emerging trends and ideas to benefit southern Wisconsin industry
 
 
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Foremost Media, Inc., a Janesville website development company, is hosting an event titled "Technology Trends in Downtown Janesville" along with SHINE Medical Technologies, N1 Critical Technologies, and the City of Janesville.  The event, part of Wisconsin Startup Week, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm CST at the Foremost Media office at 207 N. Academy Street, Suite 200, Janesville, Wisconsin. The event is free and open to the public.

Participants will join Gale Price, Economic Development Director at the City of Janesville, to hear about technology trends in Downtown Janesville. Presentations will be made by CEOs of local tech companies, Foremost Media, Shine Medical Technologies and N1 Critical Technologies.

Foremost Media's CEO, Jon Ballard is one of the presenters. "This is an exciting time to do business in Janesville. There's a blend of new ideas coming together with established history. As business leaders, we hope to share how some of the latest trends in technology can work with and even complement the existing infrastructure of downtown Janesville," Ballard says.

Individuals interested in attending can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/technology-trends-in-downtow....

About wcj Foremost Media

Foremost Media, Inc. (www.foremostmedia.com) is a website design and online marketing firm in Janesville, Wisconsin. Foremost Media, Inc. has developed thousands of successful websites, apps, and search engine marketing programs for a variety of businesses from start-up companies to large corporations.

Source:Foremost Media, Inc.
Email:***@foremostmedia.com Email Verified
