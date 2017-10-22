News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Foremost Media to Host Technology Trends in Downtown Janesville Event
Three local CEOs present emerging trends and ideas to benefit southern Wisconsin industry
Participants will join Gale Price, Economic Development Director at the City of Janesville, to hear about technology trends in Downtown Janesville. Presentations will be made by CEOs of local tech companies, Foremost Media, Shine Medical Technologies and N1 Critical Technologies.
Foremost Media's CEO, Jon Ballard is one of the presenters. "This is an exciting time to do business in Janesville. There's a blend of new ideas coming together with established history. As business leaders, we hope to share how some of the latest trends in technology can work with and even complement the existing infrastructure of downtown Janesville,"
Individuals interested in attending can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/
About wcj Foremost Media
Foremost Media, Inc. (www.foremostmedia.com) is a website design and online marketing firm in Janesville, Wisconsin. Foremost Media, Inc. has developed thousands of successful websites, apps, and search engine marketing programs for a variety of businesses from start-up companies to large corporations.
Contact
Jon Ballard
***@foremostmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse