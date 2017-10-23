News By Tag
RE/MAX Agent Shaun Walding Earns Hall of Fame Award
"I am delighted for Shaun that he has achieved this mark of distinction,"
Mr. Walding has been in the real estate industry for over 20 years. Among Mr. Walding's list of wcj achievements, he is also a recipient of RE/MAX 100% percent club. He believes in continuing education and holds 7 designations which include: ABR, CDPE, CLHMS, GREEN, IRES, SFR, SRES.
As a Dallas, TX native Mr. Walding has extensive knowledge of the area. He is Bilingual in English and Spanish. He and his wife attend Highland Oaks Church of Christ. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Communications at Abilene Christian University. When time permits, you can find Mr. Walding golfing, biking or traveling.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 115,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Shaun Walding can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.394.3311 or via email at swalding@remax.net. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
