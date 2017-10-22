 
We've moved to a bigger location

We're growing and thanking you our loyal customers in celebration.
 
 
SOS-logo-transparent
SOS-logo-transparent
VANCOUVER, Wash. - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Southwest Office Systems is expanding into our new offices and additional warehouse space serving all of Vancouver and the Greater Portland areas.

We've outgrown our old location, and we wanted to share our excitement about our new, sparkling and tech-savvy location in the Quad Business Park.

Our new facilities with more space and easier access will allow us to better serve you, and offer more and better services. We are among the fastest growing companies in our industry, and hope to provide the kinds of amenities, advice, and office workflow solutions that all companies and organizations expect in this rapidly changing environment.

So thanks for your business. We promise to continue to earn your respect and meet the challenges that today's ambitious and demanding work habitat requires.

So, wcj even if and especially if you aren't already a current customer, we want to earn your business for copiers, scanning, and office solutions.

Thanks again, and for your records, our new address is:

Southwest Office Systems

Quad 205 Business Park.

11012 NE 39th St., Suite C7

Vancouver, WA 98682

360-260-2166

  www.SWOfficeSystems.com

Brian Kerr, Manager
***@swofficesystems.com
