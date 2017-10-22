News By Tag
Free Educational Programs Announced By Quassy
Connecticut Park Has Booklet That Can Be Downloaded By Teachers; Offerings Touch All Grade Levels
The family-owned property has sponsored a wide array of educational programs for years and has broadened its offerings to accommodate all grade levels.
"It was a real feather in our cap when the National Association of Physics Teachers accredited our Fun With Physics booklet," noted George Frantzis II, a park owner. "We designed this comprehensive pamphlet with dozens of projects related to the working rides in the park and it provides a hands-on educational tool for students in various grade levels."
The booklet, which contains more than 30 pages, can be downloaded from the Quassy website prior to a school's visit, allowing teachers to review its contents before arriving at the park.
"Schools are now coming with students pre-assigned the projects they are expected to complete during their exploration of the property," Frantzis added. "It (booklet) has become an incredible asset to us and the schools coming here on educational fieldtrips."
Newest Program
With a focus on continually widening its educational value, Quassy has diversified its free programs in recent years.
"It's Elementary" is the newest educational program at the park, incorporating spelling, math quizzes as well as art projects for elementary students in a four-page handout.
"We designed it so students would tour the park to get some of their answers," the park official added. "It will really trigger the thought process."
News Team Quassy
Students who have a nose for news will have the opportunity to do some online reporting in another popular educational program sponsored by Quassy.
News Team Quassy returns for its fourth year with local and area schools invited to take part in a revolving schedule of video reports about the locally-owned facility.
"In this age of online social media, News Team Quassy provides an excellent outlet for students to create some informative and educational videos," Frantzis said. "Teams selected for the project will have to conduct research on a variety of subjects and present factual reports that can be shared with others."
Teachers interested in the video project should contact Ron Gustafson, director of educational programs, at 203-758-2913.
Schools selected to be part of News Team Quassy will receive reporting assignments from the park along with deadlines. The finished reports, running five to seven minutes in length, will be posted on Quassy's YouTube Channel, Facebook Fan Page and related school sites. All reports will be approved by school faculty and Quassy Amusement & Waterpark prior to being posted.
Topics will include educational reports on lasers, roller coaster physics and the history of 110-year-old Quassy.
Programs To Select From
Here is a snapshot of the educational programs offered for 2018 at Quassy:
• "Wacky Science" – An interactive stage presentation in which students help uncork some fun and educational experiments. 25-minute presentation at the Carousel Theatre stage.
• "Fun With Physics At Quassy" – A projects booklet for all grade levels packed with activities and experiments students can complete while at the park. Accredited by the American Association of Physics Teachers, the booklet may be downloaded from the park's website.
• "Laser 101" – One of the park's newest programs. Learn how lasers work and then see them in action in the Quassy Quest Laser Maze. 30-minute classroom session wcj with worksheet.
• "The Commotion About Motion at Quassy" – A guided physics tour with some educational demonstrations along the way. 30 minutes with worksheets provided.
• "Quassy History Tour" – A guided tour of one of the nation's oldest amusement parks. 30 minutes to an hour.
• "ABCs About News" – Journalism workshop for aspiring writers. Learn how to conduct interviews, collect the facts and write a news story. One hour with students providing their own pencil and paper.
• "Photography"
All of the above educational programs are free of change when making advance fieldtrip reservations with the park office at (203) 758-2913. Note: Tour and "Wacky Science" schedules fill up quickly, so schools are advised to book as soon as possible.
Quassy also offers "Quiz Show Mania," the park's own version of a popular educational game show for students. Complete with electronic scoreboards, sound system and a Quassy host, there is a fee associated with booking the game show for schools staging a day-long event at the park. Call for details or visit http://www.quassy.com
.
