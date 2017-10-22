 
PureLink Announces AVIXA Certified Webinar Series November Dates

RAMSEY, N.J. - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- PureLink, a leading 4K video connectivity solutions provider to the audiovisual industry, announced today that it will be offering three free webinars as part of its monthly pro AV training sessions. In addition to their AVoIP (IP Video) session, they have also been granted AVIXA CTS RU provider status for a course entitled "MPX: Complete Digital Signage Solutions - Content & Player Management Training." These two webinars are AVIXA Certified and are worth 1 CTS RU each. A second MPX course is also being offered. Geared towards Content Managers, the course, entitled "MPX100 II and Server Management Software: Complete Campaign Creation and Scheduling," is a deeper dive into the MPX solution. All three courses are being offered on multiple dates throughout the month of November.

The CTS certified digital signage webinar will provide an overview of PureLink's MPX Series hardware, including the MPX-100 II, as well as the associated software for content and player management. Attendees to this session will be trained in the functionality and performance of the MPX digital signage players as well as the free MPX Software that comes with it. The second, optional MPX webinar will provide a deeper dive, focusing on complete digital signage campaign creation and scheduling. While not necessary for CTS RU Credit it is highly recommended that those who take the first part also attend the additional webinar. At the end of these sessions, attendees will be able to design, install, set up, program, and operate MPX complete digital signage solutions.

PureLink's classification as an AVIXA approved CTS RU provider, allows the more than 9,000 professionals holding AVIXA's Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) credential to earn renewal units towards their certification by completing the webinar program. Not every manufacturer is approved to offer CTS Renewal Unit certification. The criteria for these providers are vigorously reviewed by AVIXA University's Certification Renewal Unit Committee. In addition to the November dates these classes will also be offered monthly, throughout the year.

"We offer these classes in live online lab based webinars, as well as at trade shows and dealer locations by appointment," said Keith Frey, PureLink's Sr. Product Manager and Instructor. "As a matter of fact, our IP Video course was recently offered at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, and will be available at several other road shows and events we will be attending in the coming weeks," he added. "Due to the increasing interest and demand for Digital Signage and Video over IP solutions, we have been offering and will continue to offer to industry wcj professionals multiple classes each month," concluded Mr. Frey.

The full schedule for these webinars, and a link to register, can be found at http://catalogs.av-iq.com/avcat/ctl1642/index.cfm?manufac...

For further details about PureLink's VIP and MPX solutions please call 201-488-3232, or e-mail sales@purelinkav.com.

About PureLink

PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters.  Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.

