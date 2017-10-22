News By Tag
Shell Point's 2017-2018 Concert Series welcomes "From Baroque to Jazz" Nov. 16
Fused with jazz influences in a distinctive arrangement, the Southwest Florida Symphony performance of "Pictures at an Exhibition" is fresh, innovative and unique. Yaron Gottfried's remake brings a new, revolutionary and contemporary interpretation based on the timeless masterpiece by Modest Mussorgsky.
Also on the program is Peter Warlock's "Capriol Suite" for strings, based on tunes from Arbeaus Orchesographie, a study of late 16th century French social dance. The unique baroque rhythms, clear melodies and the short, repeated musical forms are well-suited for jazz development and improvisation.
Southwest Florida Symphony's rendition of Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring Suite" will conclude the performance, featuring familiar folk melodies crafted with Copland's traditional Americana influence that are designed to inspire and wcj satisfy.
About Shell Point Retirement Community
Shell Point Retirement Community, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community located in Fort Myers, Florida. Shell Point offers independent retirement living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for its 2,400 residents in an active, resort-style environment. Lifestyle amenities include deep-water boating access, six public restaurants, a championship 18-hole golf course, and many other recreational and educational activities. Learn more at www.shellpoint.org or 1-800-780-1131.
