Voyagers Toastmasters International and Humorous Speech Contests

San Diego Voyagers Toastmasters Speech Contest - You are invited
 
 
072717-Best-Speaker-vs
072717-Best-Speaker-vs
 
Listed Under

San Diego speech contest
San Diego Toastmasters
Voyagers Toastmasters

Entertainment

San Diego - California - US

Events

SAN DIEGO - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Voyagers Toastmasters International and Humorous Speech Contests

The Best of Voyagers – And You are Invited – Laugh, Cry and Be Inspired!

Date: Nov 2, 2017 - Time: 7:00 – 8:30 AM

Place: Friendship Hall at University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA

October 27, 2017 San Diego, CA

MidTown - Hillcrest based, Voyagers Toastmasters announces their annual speech contests which feature the best speakers in the club going at it, no holds barred, battling for the right to be the club's Best Speaker – or at least, to be the Funniest Speaker.

In addition to being fun, exciting and occasionally dramatic, these Speech Contests are a great introduction to Toastmasters, the international organization for communication and leadership training.

For more details regarding how Voyagers Toastmasters works attend this, or another, of our meetings, please contact Jerry Marino – Vice President of Membership – at 619 627-1499 wcj or online at jerrymarino@hotmail.com

An active club of an international, non-profit organization, Voyagers Toastmasters is an excellent resource for those who want to be more involved in their community and who want to learn how to develop, create and present powerful communication messages – using the power of words as well as technology. Voyagers trains members in the use of onscreen presentations, web meetings, and use of social media for communications. Their motto is "Making communications technology easy!" Companies and organizations often sponsor their staff to attend Toastmaster meetings in order to improve their communication, managerial, customer service and sales skills.

More about Voyagers at http://voyagerstoastmasters.org/

More about the Toastmasters International organization at http://www.toastmasters.org/

Contact
Mark Shapiro
SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
End
Source:Voyagers Toastmasters
Email:***@srs-techpr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
