Trim-a-Slab to be Sold in Two New Houston Locations

-- R&D Workshop, located in League City, Texas, is excited, proud and appreciative for the opportunity to now offer Trim-A-Slab, a highly durable replacement concrete expansion joint, at Jewell® (an OldCastle® company) in two Houston locations!Trim-A-Slab was patented back in 2012 (US 8,132,380) in order to replace wooden concrete expansion joints. This product is made with materials akin to rubber in order to resist weed growth, to be unaffected by moisture, and to be an easily and quickly installed design for professionals as well as for do-it-yourself projects. This makes these concrete slab joints to be virtually maintenance-free. It's even removable in case any work for irrigation or outside electrical wiring is to be done.Trim-A-Slab is already sold at participating Ace Hardware stores, McCoys, Sutherland's, Stine, Orgille, True Value, Amazon, EBay, www.trim-a-slab.com and now all Lowes Home improvement stores across the country.Now these can be bought in two Jewell® locations:wcj . 11931 N Garden St., Houston, TX 77071. 4523 Brittmore, Houston, TX 77041For more information about Trim-A-Slab, such as DIY installation, visit www.trim-a-slab.com, or look for Trim-A-Slab on Facebook for specials and more.Trim-A-Slab Distribution CenterR&D Workshop1401-A Link Road, League City, TX 77573Sales and Info 832-618-3726Administrative 281-910-5511Email: info@trim-a-slab.com