Trim-a-Slab to be Sold in Two New Houston Locations
Trim-A-Slab was patented back in 2012 (US 8,132,380) in order to replace wooden concrete expansion joints. This product is made with materials akin to rubber in order to resist weed growth, to be unaffected by moisture, and to be an easily and quickly installed design for professionals as well as for do-it-yourself projects. This makes these concrete slab joints to be virtually maintenance-
Trim-A-Slab is already sold at participating Ace Hardware stores, McCoys, Sutherland's, Stine, Orgille, True Value, Amazon, EBay, www.trim-a-slab.com and now all Lowes Home improvement stores across the country.
Now these can be bought in two Jewell® locations:
wcj . 11931 N Garden St., Houston, TX 77071
. 4523 Brittmore, Houston, TX 77041
For more information about Trim-A-Slab, such as DIY installation, visit www.trim-a-slab.com, or look for Trim-A-Slab on Facebook for specials and more.
Trim-A-Slab Distribution Center
R&D Workshop
1401-A Link Road, League City, TX 77573
Sales and Info 832-618-3726
Administrative 281-910-5511
Email: info@trim-a-
https://trim-
Contact
R&D Workshop
***@trim-a-slab.com
End
