Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Historic Richmond Churches & Synagogues
Local author Walter S. Griggs Jr. will be available to sign copies of book
Richmond's historic houses of worship cannot be separated from the city's storied past. A young Patrick Henry sparked a revolution with his "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" speech inside St. John's Episcopal Church on Church Hill. Congregation Beth Ahabah, with its awe-inspiring windows and adjoining museum, is one of the oldest and most revered synagogues in the country. An interstate highway was moved to save the Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church, where John Jasper asserted, "De Sun do move," in the most famous sermon ever preached in the city. Beloved local author Walter Griggs Jr. tells the compelling history of Richmond's most holy places.
About the Author:
Dr. Walter S. Griggs Jr. is a professor emeritus at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, where he taught law for forty-five years. He has also taught history courses in the Honors College and courses in religion. He holds a master's degree from the University of Richmond, a juris doctorate from the University of Richmond School of Law and a doctorate from the College of William and Mary in Virginia. Griggs has written the following books published by The History Press: The Collapse of Richmond's Church Hill Tunnel; The Hidden History of Richmond; World War II Richmond, Virginia; and Historic Disasters of Richmond. He has also written books on the Civil War, fire departments and moose. He was awarded the Jefferson Davis Medal for his Civil War books and articles. Griggs is married to the former Frances Pitchford, who is fortunately a retired English teacher and wcj librarian. She edits and proofs his work. He is also fortunate to have a daughter, Cara, who is a reference archivist for the Library of Virginia. Walter Griggs and his family live in Richmond, Virginia.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
11500 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23235
When: Saturday, November 11th, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Historic Richmond Churches & Synagogues
by Walter S. Griggs Jr.
ISBN: 9781467137416
$22.99 | 160pp. | paperback
