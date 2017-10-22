News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Haunted Snohomish
Local author Deborah Cuyle will be available to sign copies of book
Local author Deborah Cuyle will be available to sign copies of book
Historic Snohomish has enough ghostly tales for a town twice its size. A policeman named Henry, who died on the floor of the Oxford Tavern, haunts the popular watering hole alongside nearly twenty other impish spirits. Incarcerated for everything from public drunkenness to coldblooded murder, former inmates still crowd the cells of the old county jail on First Street, banging against the metal confines. Locals attribute the faint lilt of a fiddle heard near the railroad tracks to the spirit of the sad, sullen man who committed suicide on the nearby bluff. Author Deborah Cuyle reveals the chilling history, strange wcj stories and wandering souls that refuse to leave their lovely town.
About the Author:
Author Deborah Cuyle lives in Snohomish and loves everything about the small town. She has written two other travel books, Cannon Beach, Oregon, and Kidding Around Portland. She enjoys the possibility of an afterlife and especially loves telling a chilling ghost story while nestled beside a bonfire.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
19401 Alderwood Mall Pkwy
Lynwood, WA 98036
When: Sunday, November 11th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Haunted Snohomish
by Deborah Cuyle
ISBN: 9781467136976
$19.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse