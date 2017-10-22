News By Tag
Print It Plus vehicle wraps help Trees Wings & Ribs get their brand noticed - and get them business!
For Tree's Wings and Ribs, 22 years in business, it meant trying something different, and eye-catching. General Manager Erin Townsend explained, "We are very local, we do a lot of fundraisers and a lot of work within the community."
"We have a down home atmosphere. Tree's Wings has been a local business throughout its history. We are not a restaurant chain,"… Then she added, "And most importantly, we do have the best wings and ribs ever - and our special 'Green Sauce' is oh, so yummy!"
Tree's Wings came to us at Print It Plus and together we created these vehicle wraps that we installed on their new fleet of 5 delivery cars. We used a reflective material so the decals reflect car lights when the vehicles are most often being used… at night. In addition, we did the back windows with a perforated material and sealed everything with an optically-clear laminate to extend the life of the materials and increase visibility further by making sure that no water pools in the holes of the perforated material.
As you can see, this combination makes for vehicle wraps that stand wcj out – not only to passing drivers, but also to people in their homes. Erin related a story highlighting that point: "Just last week we had a long-time customer call in and remark that they did not realize that we delivered to their neighborhood until they saw our delivery vehicle going by their house."
"They booked a party tray for the next weekend. And that is by far not the only example," She said. "Without question, the new vehicle wraps have increased our visibility, our brand and our business far more than we would have thought possible. Print It Plus did a wonderful job!"
Look for the Tree's Wings and Ribs vehicles around town. And then come to us at Print It Plus and let us help you grow your brand, visibility and sales with strikingly beautiful vehicle wraps for your fleet – whether it is 1 vehicle, or 100!
ABOUT PRINT IT PLUS
At Print It Plus we help our clients with all of your branding, marketing and advertising needs including creating eye-catching vehicle graphics to help you convey the most powerful message consistently to help expand your company's brand awareness and promote your business.
We also offer printing, mailing, direct mail campaigns, marketing collateral, variable data printing, promotional products and now secure web form services for medical offices. It is our pleasure to service the entire Palm Beach County, Florida area and beyond including Royal Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Wellington, Loxahatchee, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Jupiter and Boca Raton.
Contact us today by calling us at (561) 790-0884, visiting our website at HTTPS://WWW.PRINTITPLUS.COM, emailing us at info@printitplus.com or come to our conveniently-
ABOUT TREE'S WINGS & RIBS
Tree's Wings & Ribs has been located at 603 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach, Florida since opening in 1995. They are known locally as the Home of "The Best Wings and Ribs EVER." They are open for Dine-In, Take-out and Delivery, every day of the week.
Go on in and let them show you just how great locally-made Wings, Ribs and more can be!
To learn more about Tree's Wings & Ribs go to http://www.treeswingsandribs.com.
