News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NetPay Solutions Group wins Best Use of Technology at the Solent Business Awards
NetPay's disruptive influence in the finance industry is making the business commercially successful, enabling expansion, increasing headcount and as a result contributing to the regional economy.
Carl Churchill, Managing Director of NetPay said,
"We are overjoyed to win this award as it provides formal recognition of the hard work and dedication that all our team puts into making NetPay so successful and the impact we are having on our customers business. We are incredibly proud of the talented team that makes our technology award winning and so widely recognised as the industry leading solution."
NetPay's ethos is to help businesses increase efficiency using leading technology and offer better overall value, whilst delivering unbeatable customer service. Customers of NetPay have the added benefit of access to the award-winning Revolution platform providing merchants with transaction management information and consumer intelligence.
Nicole Churchill, Director of NetPay said,
"Gyles Brandreth the host of the awards ceremony compared successful businesses to being "leaves on a tree", those that stay attached to the branch wcj grow, the tree grows in strength and more leaves form. It was a perfect analogy of the NetPay business that is strong because of the team that builds and supports our technology. This award is a great recognition of our efforts to build technology that makes a difference to our customers, encouraging more widespread adoption of card payments and supporting businesses to manage the cost of trade."
About NetPay
NetPay Solutions Group is a multi-channel, payment service provider offering a range of online processing, payment terminal and merchant services through strategic partners. The business operates from offices in both the UK and Ireland.
The Group supports a number of partners in a diverse selection of industries including financial services, telecoms, cash and carry wholesale, cost consultancy and trade associations and more, enabling these organisations to offer card processing and related services to their customers and members.
The business has experienced considerable growth by focusing on the challenges businesses experience when using card processing services and seeking to resolve these challenges through a combination of great technology, great service and great value.
For more information visit: http://www.netpay.co.uk
Contact
NetPay Solutions Group, Nicky Hirst
***@netpay.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse