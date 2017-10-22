News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Aztec Flow's "Dreams" Has Found Its Path Through Soundcloud
Aztec Flow is becoming a popular hip hop artist day by day. Soundcloud has his all new track "Dreams" to listen to which has perfect blend of beats and melody.
Aztec Flow is a versatile hip hop artist. He is a rapper as well as a producer and an audio engineer. His brand new creation "Dreams" is an example of one of his excellent works. In this song he has used the boom bap style of hip hop genre. Boom bap is the sound of kick and snares which are the prominent sounds of the beat. The kick is referred to as 'boom' and the snare is referred to as 'bap'. This song is written, recorded, mixed and mastered by Aztec Flow. Young Mic has helped him in writing and recording the song. "Dreams" is produced by Rahjconkas. Aztec Flow's stunning rap in "Dreams" wcj has found a new flavor with the astonishing fusion of feet tapping beats and harmonic extravaganza. He has brought a whole new level to the boom bap hip hop style.
Aztec Flow's Soundcloud profile is loaded with some awesome hip hop tracks. Among them, "Dreams" has caught the eyes of many in a very little time. If you haven't listened to this track yet, then just log into Soundcloud and get the essence of this track from Aztec Flow's profile.
To listen this track, please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
info@musicpromotion.club
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse