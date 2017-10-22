 
Industry News





Aztec Flow's "Dreams" Has Found Its Path Through Soundcloud

Aztec Flow is becoming a popular hip hop artist day by day. Soundcloud has his all new track "Dreams" to listen to which has perfect blend of beats and melody.
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip hop music has always been special in itself. This genre is actually different from other musical genres. Hip hop music is made with the accompaniment of rapping. The artist recites a rhythmic speech with some music and beats backed up. Rap is something one does, and hip hop is something an artist lives. Hip hop is still now the most important youth culture. And the young generation is nurturing this culture to the fullest and is producing their creativity to the world. One of the most famous hip hop artists of this era is Aztec Flow. His Soundcloud music gallery is filled up with his own amazing hip hop tracks to groove with.

Aztec Flow is a versatile hip hop artist. He is a rapper as well as a producer and an audio engineer. His brand new creation "Dreams" is an example of one of his excellent works. In this song he has used the boom bap style of hip hop genre. Boom bap is the sound of kick and snares which are the prominent sounds of the beat. The kick is referred to as 'boom' and the snare is referred to as 'bap'. This song is written, recorded, mixed and mastered by Aztec Flow. Young Mic has helped him in writing and recording the song. "Dreams" is produced by Rahjconkas. Aztec Flow's stunning rap in "Dreams" wcj has found a new flavor with the astonishing fusion of feet tapping beats and harmonic extravaganza. He has brought a whole new level to the boom bap hip hop style.

Aztec Flow's Soundcloud profile is loaded with some awesome hip hop tracks. Among them, "Dreams" has caught the eyes of many in a very little time. If you haven't listened to this track yet, then just log into Soundcloud and get the essence of this track from Aztec Flow's profile.

To listen this track, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/iamaztecflow/dreams-feat-young-mic

