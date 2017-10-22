News By Tag
Extentia to Attend Dreamforce '17 in San Francisco
As a Salesforce Consulting Partner and a Product Development Outsourcer (PDO), Extentia's range of services focuses on Lightning-Ready app development, third-party integrations, and Heroku implementations. Extentia holds significant experience in this domain and the team is well equipped to offer services such as Service Cloud customization and deployment, as well as Community, Marketing, and App Cloud implementations.
With over three products listed on the AppExchange and as PDOs, Extentia provides end-to-end AppExchange solutions and services including ideation, business analysis, design thinking, planning, and execution.
Experience Studio, Extentia's acclaimed design arm provides significant design expertise, built over several years of working with wcj customers globally. The 5D approach – Discover, Define, Design, Develop, Deploy is practiced to craft creative experiences.
'Extentia is attending Dreamforce 2017 for the fifth consecutive year," said Umeed Kothavala, CEO, Extentia. 'The conference has always offered great value as a great platform for cloud enthusiasts to exchange ideas and explore possible business opportunities together. We look forward to learning more and doing more, at Dreamforce.'
To know more about Extentia's service offerings, please write to salesforce.consulting (at)extentia.com, or call +91 20 6728 5200 (India)/+1-408-
Also, look up www.extentia.com/
About Extentia Information Technology
Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience. The company's emphasis is on Technology, Consulting, and Innovation for Mobile, Cloud, and Design.
www.extentia.com
About Dreamforce
An annual user conference hosted by Salesforce.com in San Francisco, bringing together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and thousands of IT professionals. Members of Salesforce's customer base attend the conference to hear keynote addresses, learn about new products, attend training sessions, network with peers, and earn certifications.
www.salesforce.com/
