UltraFlex demonstrates Induction heating soldering of brass tubes to a brass water jacket assembly
The demo showed how two brass inlet/outlet tubes can be evenly and simultaneously soldered to a brass assembly using induction heating.
The entire soldering process took 30 seconds until the alloy flowed and then another 40 seconds to let the alloy even out around the tube. The induction heating was carried out using UltraFlex proprietary Low Power Induction Systems from the UltraHeat S Series, using output power of 1.3 kW and frequency of 220 kHz. Lead-free solder alloy had been used, along with Utility Paste Soldering Flux.
The soldering required a temperature of 424°F (217°C). The solder joint on the thin wall of the assembly reached this temperature in 20 seconds. The solder joint on the thicker assembly wall took an average of 10 seconds more (30 seconds total). An extra 10 seconds were then required so the solder would flow evenly around the tubes, improving the quality and appearance of the soldered area.
UltraFlex Induction Heating Systems consist of an induction power supply and a custom-designed inductor, also known as a coil. Custom coils are designed to optimize the heating process for each specific application. In this case, the end of the coil had to be close to the tube.
The Low Power induction system from the UltraHeat S Series wcj used in this demo is compact and economical and operates with water-cooled or air-cooled remote heat station. It is quite easy to tune to a variety of loads and coils.
About UltraFlex Power Technologies:
Ultraflex Power Technologies (ultraflexpower.com) manufactures and sells induction heating power supplies. Induction power supplies generate a precise, targeted electromagnetic field that induces heat in conductive materials without the need for a flame or any contact with the material.
UltraFlex Power Technologies
