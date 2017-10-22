News By Tag
Harlow entrepreneur wins global business award
The CEO of Harlow-based Silicon CPV, Professor Humayun Mughal, has received the BURJ CEO Award for British Entrepreneur of the Year - Alternative Energy.
Professor Mughal is renowned for being a champion of renewable energy. Silicon CPV has been working in partnership with universities, funding the research and development of cost-effective, commercially viable solar products.
Silicon CPV manufactures a very broad range of innovative and modular solar street lighting which are solution for some of the world's most remote areas. The company's smart technology solutions provide clean energy lighting for established and emerging economies and are currently being installed in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Pakistan.
Professor Mughal received his award at a ceremony held at the Dorchester Hotel, London. He is delighted to have been recognised by the international business community. "I was very privileged to receive this award. My passion for renewable energy has dominated my business life and was the reason I set up Silicon CPV. Our collaborative research wcj with leading universities has resulted in increased solar cell efficiencies, enabling us to manufacture and install efficient, smart solar powered street lighting in remote regions around the world."
Silicon CPV has exciting plans for the future, with plans to roll out its solar powered lighting range to more countries around the world.
For more information about Silicon CPV visit our website at www.siliconcpv.com.
