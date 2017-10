UltraFlex making pipe joints within less than 8 seconds using induction-based automated brazing

The entire process was fully manageable and customizeable per the customer's requirements - with fine adjustments possible on the temperature, power, speed.

Automated brazing of copper pipes by UltraFlex

Contact

UltraFlex Power Technologies

***@ultraflexpower.com UltraFlex Power Technologies

End

-- UltraFlex Power Technologies has recently carried out a demonstration on how copper pipes can be automatically brazed within less than 8 seconds, using its proprietary induction-based brazing technology. The equipment employed for this fully-automated process was UltraFlex 15kW induction-based Dragon 15 Robotic Brazing system and a wire feeder.2 copper pipes had to be firmly brazed using a brazing 0.8 mm wire of silver brazing alloy, in a fully automated process. To achieve this, UltraFlex used- a Universal robots-UR5 integrated to work with UltraFlex 15 kW induction system. A special RoboBraze gripper was designed wcj to attach the induction coil to the robot's hand.Dragon15 was programmed to reach the predefined joint positions as well as control the induction system and the wire feeder via PLC interfaces. When the brazing temperature for the pipes was reached, Dragon15 fed the wire and completed the brazing process.The process was fully automated - meaning the same reliable joints every time, predictability on quality and quantity produced, no human error or accidents and significant cut on production costs.At the same time, the entire process is fully manageable and customizeable per the customer's requirements - with fine adjustments possible on the temperature, power, speed, etc.Ultraflex Power Technologies ( ultraflexpower.com ) manufactures and sells induction heating power supplies. Induction power supplies generate a precise, targeted electromagnetic field that induces heat in conductive materials without the need for a flame or any contact with the material.