San Antonio Man Known For His Kindness Wins Two Camaros
The Camaro Dream Giveaway® winner, Juan Duron, from San Antonio, Texas will be picking up his cars on November 8th in Clearwater, Florida at the award ceremony.
Mr. Duron was awarded a 2017 Lingenfelter Signature Edition Camaro ZL1 and a 1967 Camaro. The grand-prize also included $35,000 towards the prize taxes.
Mr. Duron made a donation to enter the Camaro Dream Giveaway on August 24th, 2017, and little did he know it would end up being one of the best decisions he ever made.
On Friday, October 13, 2017—yes, Friday the 13th—he received the news via telephone that he had won the 2017 Camaro Dream Giveaway. "When I learned I had won it was just unbelievable,"
Mr. Duron and his wife, Carmen, own Angeleve Ambulance and Transportation. "I feel great that my donation went to help some wonderful charities,"he said. "My wife and I are always trying to give back to the community in any way we can. One of the things my wife and I do is take one of our ambulances and drive to orphanages in the area and deliver toys. We have been blessed in our lives and we enjoy blessing others."
Mr. Duron has always had a passion for cars and the 1967 Camaro is one wcj of his favorites. "When I was a teenager we use to cruise around in those cars so I am definitely excited to take the 1967 out for a drive once I get it home,"he said. "There are a lot of spots in San Antonio on Friday and Saturday nights where classic cars get together so I plan on taking my new toy to one of those events."
Mr. Duron will attend the 2017 Camaro Dream Giveaway award ceremony on November 8, 2017, in Clearwater, Florida. The public is welcome to attend.
New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH) is a 501(c) 3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they received, NBCH provided grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.
