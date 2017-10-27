News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Philippines' brightest stars align for "Star Magic 25": A Grand Celebration in Singapore
Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, Maja Salvador, Enchong Dee, KZ, Jed Madela, Inigo Pascual, MayWard, KathNiel and Eric Nicolas join the premier talent arm's Silver anniversary celebration in Singapore
Launched in 1992 as ABS-CBN Talent Center, the largest multi-media conglomerate's talent arm, now known as Star Magic, has become the Philippines' premier talent agency. Headed by then Head and now consultant Johnny Manahan, the Star Magic team has been in the business of discovering and of honing talents. To date, Star Magic, now headed by Managing Director Mariole Alberto, has catapulted most of its talent into becoming the biggest names in the Philippine industry who are now making waves in the fields of acting, singing, dancing, hosting, and modelling, both in the local and international scene.
As it strikes silver, Star Magic extends the celebration outside the country, this time in Asia. As early as October 2016, celebrations have started in Australia while the first 2017 celebration happened in North America last April.
One year after the first marker, Star Magic takes the celebration to Singapore where the team brings some of their brightest stars to bring the signature entertainment and world-class talent to fans in the Lion City.
Joining the constellation of stars are: Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, Maja Salvador, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Enchong Dee, Jed Madela, Inigo Pascual, KZ, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, and Eric Nicolas.
Two of ABS-CBN's premier leading men, Piolo Pascual and Jericho Rosales, have already moved audiences with their on-point performances in their respective projects. This time, audiences are in it for double the treat with their good looks matching their ethereal voices.
From the television to the dance floor, two names are arguably two of the most known in the Philippine entertainment industry: Maja wcj Salvador and Enchong Dee. These ABS-CBN artists bear exceptional acting talent as well as the moves to fire up the dance floor.
From the dancefloor to the stage: Star Magic 25 A Grand Celebration in Singapore", will bring the Filipinos in Singapore jaw-dropping performances from the country's pride: Jed Madela, Inigo Pascual, and KZ.
Meantime, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla will take a break from the world of vampires and wolves in their TV series "La Luna Sangre", and have an afternoon of fun with their fans. Destined to break into mainstream television and now the world stage, ex-Pinoy Big Brother housemates Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber who are joining the celebrations for their first out-of-the-country show.
Lastly, from his small world of comedy bars where he started as an undiscovered but talented stand-up comedian, Eric Nicolas has emerged successful as one of TFC's most-sought-
The mixed audience in Singapore can gaze at a variety of world-class talents at the "Star Magic 25: A Grand Celebration in Singapore" as these artists take the international stage. on October 29 at the Zepp @ BigBox in Singapore.
For tickets, visit www.ticketbox.sg. Ticket prices are at VVIP with Photo Session at SGD 189; VVIP with Rehearsals at SGD 169; VIP at SGD 149; Platinum at SGD 79; at Silver (free seating) at SGD 49.
Get to enjoy more your Star Magic 25 concert experience by downloading the TFC Live app on GooglePlay and AppStore for FREE!
"Star Magic 25: A Grand Celebration in Singapore" is "brought to you by TFC Live and Philippine Airlines; and supported by Western Union, Becation Travel, Megaworld International, LBC, Metro Remit, PLDT Smartworld, KC Dat, AIA, P2M Concepts Private Limited and Miramar Publishing Pte
For more updates about the event and for upcoming TFC shows, visit facebook.com/
Contact
ABS-CBN Global Ltd.
***@abs-cbn.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 27, 2017