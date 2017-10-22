 
Gagal Home Launches Airport Suites – Luxury Apartments for the Corporate and Business Travelers

Gagal Home is proudly announced the launching of their 26th service apartment in Santacruz, Mumbai
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Gagal Home is the number 1 luxury service apartment provider in Mumbai. They have many types of luxury apartments that cater for specific occupants in accordance to their needs and purposes. An expert in this field, Gagal Home & Astha Hospitality as a company has surpassed many milestones and received many positive reviews from clients who are thoroughly satisfied with their services. The launch of Airport Suites by Gagal Home marks another landmark luxury apartment services by them – the team behind the company is delighted to launch the Airport Suites.

The Airport Suites by Gagal Home are all out on terms of luxuriousness to suit the expectations of clients and more – the suites consist of 2 bedroom apartments and studio apartments. The Airport Suites are richly equipped to be at the clients' beck and call.

The Apartment USP is fitted with remote controlled Rooms, Light and Fan for utmost convenience and comfort. Every room is also well furnished with exquisite interiors and premium furniture to impart an opulent ambience. Air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, 24x7 butler and high-end fixtures and fittings are for the complete disposal of clients. All these are inclusive of complimentary breakfast, high speed free WiFi, flat screen TVs, Free Parking, charging dock station, personal chef, Wake-Up Call and daily housekeeping.

The Airport Suites are in Vakola wcj santacruz close quarters with both international and domestic airports and are situated near Bandra Kurla Complex which is a corporate hub. This strategic location of Gagal Home's Airport Suites makes them a very good place for corporate travelling and staying purposes. With that said, corporate and business travellers will find the Airport Suites ending their search for affordable luxury accommodation.

Gagal Homes are of a class of their own as it is with their other luxury apartments that business

For more information, visit https://www.gagalhome.com/
Source:Gagal Home Service Apartment in Mumbai
