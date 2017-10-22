News By Tag
Gagal Home Launches Airport Suites – Luxury Apartments for the Corporate and Business Travelers
Gagal Home is proudly announced the launching of their 26th service apartment in Santacruz, Mumbai
The Airport Suites by Gagal Home are all out on terms of luxuriousness to suit the expectations of clients and more – the suites consist of 2 bedroom apartments and studio apartments. The Airport Suites are richly equipped to be at the clients' beck and call.
The Apartment USP is fitted with remote controlled Rooms, Light and Fan for utmost convenience and comfort. Every room is also well furnished with exquisite interiors and premium furniture to impart an opulent ambience. Air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, 24x7 butler and high-end fixtures and fittings are for the complete disposal of clients. All these are inclusive of complimentary breakfast, high speed free WiFi, flat screen TVs, Free Parking, charging dock station, personal chef, Wake-Up Call and daily housekeeping.
The Airport Suites are in Vakola wcj santacruz close quarters with both international and domestic airports and are situated near Bandra Kurla Complex which is a corporate hub. This strategic location of Gagal Home's Airport Suites makes them a very good place for corporate travelling and staying purposes. With that said, corporate and business travellers will find the Airport Suites ending their search for affordable luxury accommodation.
Gagal Homes are of a class of their own as it is with their other luxury apartments that business
For more information, visit https://www.gagalhome.com/
