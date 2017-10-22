News By Tag
Meet Espire Infolabs, the global digital and CX transformation company at Digital Insurance World
Espire Infolabs is delighted to co-sponsor Digital Insurance World along with partner, Pitney Bowes.
Espire Infolabs, a global technology services company and a Pitney Bowes partner is solving this problem for global insurers, by building actionable customer journey maps to offer a game-changing Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) solution. In this solution, Espire leverages Pitney Bowes' market leading customer communication platform – ensuring personalised, omni-channel, interactive and automated customer communication. Additionally, Espire leverages their marketing automation and legacy modernisation frameworks while aligning wcj to the digital transformation goals of Insurance companies.
To exchange thoughts on the changing landscape of insurance with the onset of digitisation, heightened customer expectations, connected technologies, big data and GDPR that can deliver impactful and profitable customer experiences, Insurance Post is hosting Digital Insurance World on October 31st at St. Pauls, London.The conference would be attended by CIOs, IT leaders and digital transformation leaders across the globe. The conference includes inspirational keynote speakers, interactive workshops and networking opportunities – addressing the current trends and the pressing challenges of the insurance sector.
Espire has today announced that it is co-sponsoring Digital Insurance World along with partner, Pitney Bowes. This is in line with Espire's commitment to crafting personalised customer journeys for insurers, worldwide. Along with Pitney Bowes, Espire will showcase how their customer engagement hub (CEH) enables global insurers to quickly build the competitive edge of compelling customer experience for its clients by ensuring personalised, omni-channel, interactive and automated customer communication.
About Espire Infolabs
Espire Infolabs is a global IT services company empowering businesses to drive growth and customer engagement with exceptional digital experience solutions through marketing automation, multi-channel customer communication management, enterprise applications, cloud computing, integration and analytics. It is a SEI CMMI Level 5 Ver 1.3 (Dev + SVC) Appraised, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1:2011 and ISO 22301:2012 Certified Company. Espire Infolabs has offices in UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Development Centers in India (Gurgaon, Delhi and Pune). For more information, please visit www.espire.com.
Media Contact
Anuradha Bose
0124-3843000, 3843499
***@espire.com
