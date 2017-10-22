 
News By Tag
* Refurbished Medical Equipments
* Anesthesia ADU S5
* Zoll M Series
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ranchi
  Jharkhand
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. Participating in EZCCCON 2017

Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. seeks opportunities to connect with the leading medical practitioners participating in EZCCCON 2017, the largest multi professional critical care event of the year.
 
 
EZCCCON 2017
EZCCCON 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Refurbished Medical Equipments
* Anesthesia ADU S5
* Zoll M Series

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Ranchi - Jharkhand - India

Subject:
* Events

RANCHI, India - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Founded in 1992, Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. is the market leader in the medical equipment industry with a specialization in outfitting entire healthcare facilities with high quality refurbished equipments at affordable price. They will be joining an elite group of medical practitioners in India participating in EZCCCON 2017 where they will be showcasing their high quality refurbished medical equipments.

EZCCCON 2017 is the 9th Annual East Zone Critical Care Conference that is to be held at Hotel BNR Chanakya, Ranchi from 27th Oct to 29th Oct, 2017. The sales manager of Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vimal Patel, quoted "EZCCCON 2017 is the largest multi professional critical care event of the year and will give us an immense opportunity to connect with the leading physicians, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, nurses and other health care providers from PAN India. These 3 day event will not only let showcase our range of high quality refurbished medical equipments of the intensive care unit but also make vulnerable connections with respective doctors."

The products Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. is going to present in EZCCCON 2017 are:

1. Anesthesia ADU S5

2. Zoll M Series

It will also give critical care experts a chance to connect with Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. and understand how refurbished medical equipments can benefit their medical facility wcj by saving up to 60% of its cost. To know more, don't forget to visit Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd at their stall in EZCCCON 2017.

Author's Bio:

Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. is the most renowned company is dealing with refurbished medical equipments at the competitive fair price. It is a project based organization specialised in outfitting entire health care facilities. For more information, call +91- 9925186973 or to browse through the wide range of our medical equipments, visit www.somatechindia.com

Contact
Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd
+91- 9925186973
sales@somatechindia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@somatechindia.com
Posted By:***@somatechindia.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share