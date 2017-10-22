News By Tag
Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. Participating in EZCCCON 2017
Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. seeks opportunities to connect with the leading medical practitioners participating in EZCCCON 2017, the largest multi professional critical care event of the year.
EZCCCON 2017 is the 9th Annual East Zone Critical Care Conference that is to be held at Hotel BNR Chanakya, Ranchi from 27th Oct to 29th Oct, 2017. The sales manager of Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vimal Patel, quoted "EZCCCON 2017 is the largest multi professional critical care event of the year and will give us an immense opportunity to connect with the leading physicians, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, nurses and other health care providers from PAN India. These 3 day event will not only let showcase our range of high quality refurbished medical equipments of the intensive care unit but also make vulnerable connections with respective doctors."
The products Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. is going to present in EZCCCON 2017 are:
1. Anesthesia ADU S5
2. Zoll M Series
It will also give critical care experts a chance to connect with Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. and understand how refurbished medical equipments can benefit their medical facility wcj by saving up to 60% of its cost. To know more, don't forget to visit Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd at their stall in EZCCCON 2017.
