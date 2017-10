Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. Participating in EZCCCON 2017

Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. seeks opportunities to connect with the leading medical practitioners participating in EZCCCON 2017, the largest multi professional critical care event of the year.

EZCCCON 2017

Contact

Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd

+91- 9925186973

sales@somatechindia.com Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd+91- 9925186973

End

-- Founded in 1992, Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. is the market leader in the medical equipment industry with a specialization in outfitting entire healthcare facilities with high quality refurbished equipments at affordable price. They will be joining an elite group of medical practitioners in India participating in EZCCCON 2017 where they will be showcasing their high quality refurbished medical equipments.EZCCCON 2017 is thethat is to be held atThe sales manager of Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vimal Patel, quoted "EZCCCON 2017 is the largest multi professional critical care event of the year and will give us an immense opportunity to connect with the leading physicians, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, nurses and other health care providers from PAN India. These 3 day event will not only let showcase our range of high quality refurbished medical equipments of the intensive care unit but also make vulnerable connections with respective doctors."The products Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. is going to present inare:1. Anesthesia ADU S52. Zoll M SeriesIt will also give critical care experts a chance to connect with Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. and understand howcan benefit their medical facility wcj by saving up to 60% of its cost. To know more, don't forget to visit Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd at their stall in EZCCCON 2017.Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. is the most renowned company is dealing with refurbished medical equipments at the competitive fair price. It is a project based organization specialised in outfitting entire health care facilities. For more information, call +91- 9925186973 or to browse through the wide range of our medical equipments, visit www.somatechindia.com