Prosya Productions Announces World Premiere of feature film Aryans
Aryansdepicts the invention of the Aryan Invasion Theory. And the subsequent flow of ideas from Racism, Social Darwinism, Eugenics and Concentration Camps.
The late Tom Alter stars in this movie, and he depicts the character of Herbert Hope Risley, who divided India into 2000 castes during the first and second Indian census in 1891 and 1901. Did the caste system even exist before? This is a breakthrough performance where Tom enacts the process of dividing native Indians on the basis of their skin color using an instrument called the Tintometer.
During the movie, we visit the lives of Roberto DeNobili and the fraud Veda, William Jones and the Asiatick Society, Baron Macauley and his liaison with Max Mueller and the subsequent explosion of the myth of Aryan languages into the realm of Racism, Social Darwinism, Eugenics and Concentration Camps.
The film also stars an extensive list of Australian theatre actors, namely Craig Walker, John Logiacco, Matthew Grego, wcj James Parbery, Julie-Anne Breen, Warren Paul Grover, Jerry Retford and Peter Hayes, among others.
Aryans will feature its worldpremiere at the NFDC Viewing Room in IFFI Goa in November 2017 and at the Delhi International Film Festival in December 2017.
Prosya Productions – www.prosya.com is an indie production house based in Sydney and Mumbai representing Producer Director Anmol Mishra.
Media Contact
Anmol Mishra
+91993013983
***@mishra.tv
