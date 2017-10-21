News By Tag
Making a Difference - South Florida Teens Launch Drive for Disaster Torn Puerto Rico and Mexico
Joshua's Heart Junior Advisory Board Members, Eleana Zapata and Ceci Sosa use their resources to help hurricane and earthquake victims while providing supplies for Venezuelan refugees.
Both girls developed their love for philanthropy from their active involvement in Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF). They are both active in the organization and took active steps on their own to help the needy in our communities and abroad. "Being a part of Joshua's Heart has taught me the true meaning of selflessness. I truly believe when I give back, I feel like I am making a difference in the lives of those that are less fortunate than me and my family", said Ceci Sosa, Vice Chair of the JHF Junior Advisory Board. Eleana Zapata added, "Joshua and I have been friends since grade school. Being involved with his foundation has made me realize how fortunate we children are and how much we take for granted. I love giving back and making a difference in every life we touch. This relief drive is for everyone who is suffering loss for no other reason than where they live. We saw a need and activated, it's never too early to be the change". Eleana is the Social Media Manager for Joshua's Heart.
Although the girls have been collecting needed items since October 1st the public still has time to make a difference until this Saturday, October 7th. The collection efforts also include items for Venezuelan refugees fleeing personal persecution and seeking political asylum from their homeland. If you would like to help please bring the following items this Saturday between 9am and 4pm to 11 Semana Drive, Miami Fl:
Mexico: Gently used clothing, all sizes preferably complete wcj outfits
Puerto Rico: Baby wipes, water, boxed or canned milk and batteries (AA, C & D)
Venezuela: New pillows, used or new coffee makers, new or used cooking pots and pans, gently used kitchen utensils, towels, sheets, car seats, strollers and gently used baby clothing.
Questions or more information call or text 305.788.8295. For more information on Joshua's Heart and how you can make a difference visit www.joshuasheart.org or email volunteer@joshuasheart.com .
Joshua's Heart Foundation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that empowers, needy people to improve their quality of life. The foundation was founded by a four-and-a-half-
For more information about Joshua's Heart Foundation, our local events or how to get involved, please contact us at 305.788.8295. You can also send us an email at info@joshuasheart.org and visit our website at www.joshuasheart.org
