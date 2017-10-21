 
Hatco® Corporation Wins Best New Product Contest

Hatco® Corporation, a leader in creating innovative ideas for the foodservice industry, is a Best New Product winner in CSP magazine's Retailer Choice Best New Product Contest.
 
 
MILWAUKEE - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Hatco® Corporation, a leader in creating innovative ideas for the foodservice industry, is a Best New Product winner in CSP magazine's Retailer Choice Best New Product Contest.

The 14th consecutive Best New Product Contest determines the leaders in product innovation for the convenience-retailing industry. With 20 categories in the contest, three finalists are selected for each category from hundreds of nominations of eligible new products. Convenience store retailers then vote for the winning products; more than 1,000 c-store retailers participated in this year's contest.

Hatco won Best New Product in the Equipment – Foodservice category for the Toast-Qwik® Conveyor Toaster. The industry-leading, award-winning Toast-Qwik has been redesigned with a modernized look, advanced controls and increased production capabilities, while still providing the best reliability, flexibility and value of any conveyor toaster around. The TQ3 models feature: a touchscreen control panel that allows implementation of up to 12 programmable product settings; patented ColorGuard Sensing System to monitor and adjust conveyor speed during peak periods to ensure toast color uniformity; a USB port that allows for easy transfer of product information, uploads of program changes and software updates; and a Power Save mode that activates automatically after a certain period of time, or by pressing the power save button on the touchpad, to conserve energy.

Hatco Corporation and the other winners of the Best New Product Contest will be presented with special awards during the 2017 NACS Show and are featured on the magazine's website at http://www.cspdailynews.com/category-news/general-merchan...

###

About wcj Hatco

From the corporate offices in Milwaukee to the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Hatco Corporation is a proud employee-owned company. Since 1950, Hatco has a history of excellence in the quality design, production and servicing of warming, toasting, holding, cooking, sanitizing and cooling equipment. To learn more about Hatco, visit the company website at https://www.hatcocorp.com

About CSP

CSP magazine covers the topics, trends and issues of the convenience and petroleum retailing industry. To learn more about CSP and the Best New Product Contest, visit the magazine's website at http://www.cspdailynews.com

