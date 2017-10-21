News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TmaxSoft makes it even easier for end users to stream data with new Dbvisit technology partnership
Dbvisit Replicate 2.9 now supports data transfer from Oracle to Tibero, TmaxSoft's database product
Dbvisit was born out of a gap in the market for Oracle database replication solutions that were affordable and that could be used seamlessly, with confidence that every contingency had been considered. Its Dbvisit Replicate product is specifically designed to provide data replication to organisations using Oracle databases. It is specifically designed to easily stream data from these databases to a number of different platforms including Tibero.
Carl Davies, CEO at TmaxSoft UK, outlined the rationale for the new partnership:
"We've encountered occasional reticence about moving data from Oracle databases in the market, with some enterprises citing anxieties around the possible disturbance it could cause to their IT functioning. With this partnership, we're leveraging Dbvisit's capabilities to ensure that in these cases, streaming from Oracle to Tibero is easy and seamless."
Tibero offers significant savings for Oracle companies through a licensing model that functions according to what the end user utilises. It also brings an innovative approach to the market by bridging the gap between legacy relational databases and the new paradigm of running workloads in virtualised data centres and the cloud, bringing flexibility to drive forward modern Big Data initiatives whilst rooting it in the stability of the traditional RDBMS.
Chris Lawless, VP Product Management at Dbvisit also commented on the new partnership:
About TmaxSoft, Inc.
TmaxSoft (http://www.tmaxsoft.com/
About Dbvisit
Dbvisit develops, sells and supports innovative replication software solutions that replicates data in real-time to reduce business disruption for more effective business decisions and competitive advantage. These systems can be in the cloud, hybrid or on-premises. We offer worldwide, world-class support and product training, and our trusted global partner network provides local consulting, implementation and other training services. Visit www.dbvisit.com for more information.
Contact
Kathy Howes
***@dbvisit.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse