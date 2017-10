'The Cape' Children's Book Meets Its Kickstarter Goal, Will Go On Sale In November

Richly illustrated storybook presents a message of compassion, cooperation and leadership training suitable for children and adults

'The Cape' is a story about the true meaning of leadership

The Cape

-- An uplifting and empowering book for children and adults will be available to the general public soon after reaching its Kickstarter campaign goal this week., written by mother-and-daughter team Tauscha and Brieghlin Johanson and illustrated by Hollywood animator Glenn Harmon, is the story of a little girl who is given a bright red cape by her teacher, and through it, learns what it really means to be a leader."Our mission is to inspire people at all ages to be the best that they can be, to use the strengths and talents that they have been given to reach their potential," Tauscha Johanson explained. "We hope to inspire leaders at all levels to recognize that leadership is not about position, power, or assignment. It is about #nothingbutlove, using our talents to help others, and creating success that elevates everyone by working together. Comparison, criticism, and competition permeate our classrooms, our clubs, our teams, our businesses, and our society. Withwe hope to contribute one thing to move us all toward cooperation, collaboration, and compassion. Wouldn't this make the world a better place? We think so!"Tauscha Johanson has been delivering wcj personalized coaching and mentoring for individuals and teams for many years, providing tools to generate strategic business plans. Calling upon her education and decades working in direct sales, she offers mindset training, holds seminars to promote life-skills like resilience and strategic thinking, and provides a compendium self-improvement resources. Her teaching and mentoring style is based on bringing out the leader in everyone, and the creation ofis a logical extension of her coaching goals.The colorful artwork throughoutwas created by illustrator Glenn Harmon, an animator known for his work on animated films includingandA children's book written for leaders-in-training of all ages,is a parable with lessons to be learned at any level, from kindergarten to the executive boardroom.Visit http://www.tauschajohanson.com to learn more aboutand where it can be purchased.