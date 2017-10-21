News By Tag
'The Cape' Children's Book Meets Its Kickstarter Goal, Will Go On Sale In November
Richly illustrated storybook presents a message of compassion, cooperation and leadership training suitable for children and adults
"Our mission is to inspire people at all ages to be the best that they can be, to use the strengths and talents that they have been given to reach their potential," Tauscha Johanson explained. "We hope to inspire leaders at all levels to recognize that leadership is not about position, power, or assignment. It is about #nothingbutlove, using our talents to help others, and creating success that elevates everyone by working together. Comparison, criticism, and competition permeate our classrooms, our clubs, our teams, our businesses, and our society. With The Cape, we hope to contribute one thing to move us all toward cooperation, collaboration, and compassion. Wouldn't this make the world a better place? We think so!"
Tauscha Johanson has been delivering wcj personalized coaching and mentoring for individuals and teams for many years, providing tools to generate strategic business plans. Calling upon her education and decades working in direct sales, she offers mindset training, holds seminars to promote life-skills like resilience and strategic thinking, and provides a compendium self-improvement resources. Her teaching and mentoring style is based on bringing out the leader in everyone, and the creation of The Cape is a logical extension of her coaching goals.
The colorful artwork throughout The Cape was created by illustrator Glenn Harmon, an animator known for his work on animated films including Boss Baby, Smurfs: A Christmas Tale, Hotel Transylvania and All Hail King Julien. A children's book written for leaders-in-training of all ages, The Cape is a parable with lessons to be learned at any level, from kindergarten to the executive boardroom.
Visit http://www.tauschajohanson.com to learn more about The Cape and where it can be purchased.
