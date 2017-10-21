News By Tag
Mira Mesa San Diego Multifamily Sold by San Diego Apartment Brokerage Firm for $1.5M
Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers Sale of Apartment Complex in San Diego's Exclusive Mira Mesa Neighborhood.
The subject property consists of eight (8) 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom units constructed of wood framing and a stucco exterior.
James Carter and Anastasia Duboshina of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) negotiated on behalf of the buyer and the buyer was also doing a 1031 Exchange.
For more information, please contact:
James Carter | 858-837-
Anastasia Duboshina | 858-442-5796 | ADuboshina@ARG1031.com | http://www.ApartmentBrokerSanDiego.com
Apartment Realty Group (ARG) is strategically focused on multi-family wcj investments and has a proven track-record of value-added brokerage services. ARG has been able to provide sellers with specialized strategies to maximize property values by creating competition for each marketing assignment as well as providing buyers and 1031 exchange clients with sound investment options which are not generally available in the marketplace. Visit us online at: www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.com
Media Contact
James Carter
JCarter@ARG1031.com | www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.net
858-837-1456
jcarter@arg1031.com
