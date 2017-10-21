 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate Brokers
* Multi-Family Sales Agency Firm
* San Diego Apartment Buildings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Mira Mesa San Diego Multifamily Sold by San Diego Apartment Brokerage Firm for $1.5M

Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers Sale of Apartment Complex in San Diego's Exclusive Mira Mesa Neighborhood.
 
 
170006052
170006052
SAN DIEGO - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- May 29, 2017 - An eight (8) unit apartment complex located at 8787 Mira Mesa Boulevard in the Mira Mesa submarket of San Diego has been sold for $1.5 million, according to the brokerage firm Apartment Realty Group (ARG).

The subject property consists of eight (8) 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom units constructed of wood framing and a stucco exterior.

James Carter and Anastasia Duboshina of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) negotiated on behalf of the buyer and the buyer was also doing a 1031 Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

James Carter  |  858-837-1456  |  JCarter@ARG1031.com  | http://www.SanDiegoMultiHousing.com

Anastasia Duboshina | 858-442-5796 | ADuboshina@ARG1031.com | http://www.ApartmentBrokerSanDiego.com

Apartment Realty Group (ARG) is strategically focused on multi-family wcj investments and has a proven track-record of value-added brokerage services. ARG has been able to provide sellers with specialized strategies to maximize property values by creating competition for each marketing assignment as well as providing buyers and 1031 exchange clients with sound investment options which are not generally available in the marketplace. Visit us online at: www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.com

Media Contact
James Carter
JCarter@ARG1031.com | www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.net
858-837-1456
jcarter@arg1031.com
End
Apartment Realty Group (ARG) News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share