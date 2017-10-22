News By Tag
Yoga Pod Dallas - Opening Sunday, November 5th
Yoga Pod Dallas in Victory Park is offering a limited number of pre-opening Founding Memberships at $89.00 per month (regular price is $109 per month), which include benefits such as unlimited classes, guest passes, discounted retail, and express check-in. The studio will also be selling studio gear and apparel including popular brands such as lululemon, Manduka, and Beyond Yoga as well as Yoga Pod branded items. Visit http://dallas.yogapod.com to reserve your Founding Membership today!
The studio is locally owned and operated by Michelle "Mia" Weaver. With a background in directing counseling centers and teaching fitness classes she is well prepared for her new health and fitness endeavor. Mia commented, "I can't wait for the studio to open as we bring this fresh "community first" concept of yoga and fitness to Victory Park and the downtown area for both local residents as well as commuters."
More than 25 Teachers have joined the Yoga Pod team including Lead Instructor, Noemi Martinez. Noemi says, "Victory Park and nearby neighborhoods are truly lucky to have this one stop shop. All my favorite types of yoga and fitness options?! I wish there was one popping up within walking distance of my place. I am really excited about being a part of this vibrant community!"
Founding Teacher, Zanobia "Zee" Zubair also commented, "There's no place like Yoga Pod in Dallas. I'm thrilled to be surrounded by experienced wcj and authentic Yoga and fitness instructors."
Yoga Pod's mission is to create a vibrant yoga community where you can transform your body, elevate your mind, and open your heart. Yoga PodHeadquarters and original studio is located in Boulder, Colorado and has a strong reputation for high quality yoga instruction and the core values of Breathe First, Cultivate Discipline, Create Community, Honor Nature, and Do the Right Thing.
The Yoga Podfranchise model is the brainchild of husband and wife team, Nicole and Gerry Wienholt, both yoga teachers who bring their love of business and yoga to the franchise world. When asked about their franchise model and plan, Gerry commented, "The opening of our Dallas location represents a dream come true for us. It is the continuation of our growth plans to bring Yoga Pod to every major city in America!" Our partnerships with studio owners such as Mia who love people, yoga and business are the key to our success. Spreading the love of yoga and doing so with a heart of love and authenticity is what motivates us every day."
Yoga Pod Dallas will be located downtown in the heart of Victory Park at 2312 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, Texas 75219. The studio is three blocks south of American Airlines Center and plenty of free parking is available on side streets and parking lots just one block from the studio.
For information on Founding Memberships, grand opening and launch events please visit http://dallas.yogapod.com
Phone: 469.283.8963
Email: michelle.weaver@
