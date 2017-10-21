 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate Brokers
* Multi-Family Sales Agency Firm
* Apartment Buildings Listings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

National City San Diego County Multifamily Sold by San Diego Apartment Brokerage Firm for $770,000

Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers Sale of Apartment Complex in San Diego County's Exclusive National City Neighborhood.
 
 
SAM_1928 copy 2
SAM_1928 copy 2
SAN DIEGO - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- May 16, 2017  - A six (6) unit apartment complex located at 2904 & 2910 E 16th Street uin the National City submarket of San Diego County has been sold for $770,000, according to the brokerage firm Apartment Realty Group (ARG).

The subject property is located on a large 38,101sf lot consisting of 3 parcels.  The unit mix is comprised of one (1) 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom, two (2) 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom and three (3) 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom units.

James Carter and Anastasia Duboshina of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) had the exclusive listing at the time of the sale. The buyer was a San Diego-based private investor facilitating a 1031 exchange.

For more information, please contact:

James Carter  |  858-837-1456  |  JCarter@ARG1031.com  | http://www.SanDiegoMultiHousing.com

Anastasia Duboshina | 858-442-5796 | ADuboshina@ARG1031.com | http://www.ApartmentBrokerSanDiego.com

Apartment Realty Group wcj (ARG) is strategically focused on multi-family investments and has a proven track-record of value-added brokerage services. ARG has been able to provide sellers with specialized strategies to maximize property values by creating competition for each marketing assignment as well as providing buyers and 1031 exchange clients with sound investment options which are not generally available in the marketplace. Visit us online at: www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.com

Media Contact
James Carter
JCarter@ARG1031.com | www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.net
858-837-1456
jcarter@arg1031.com
End
Apartment Realty Group (ARG) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share