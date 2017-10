National City San Diego County Multifamily Sold by San Diego Apartment Brokerage Firm for $770,000

Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers Sale of Apartment Complex in San Diego County's Exclusive National City Neighborhood.

--- A six (6) unit apartment complex located at 2904 & 2910 E 16th Street uin the National City submarket of San Diego County has been sold for $770,000, according to the brokerage firm Apartment Realty Group (ARG).The subject property is located on a large 38,101sf lot consisting of 3 parcels. The unit mix is comprised of one (1) 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom, two (2) 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom and three (3) 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom units.James Carter and Anastasia Duboshina of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) had the exclusive listing at the time of the sale. The buyer was a San Diego-based private investor facilitating a 1031 exchange.For more information, please contact:James Carter | 858-837-1456 | JCarter@ARG1031.com | http://www.SanDiegoMultiHousing.comAnastasia Duboshina | 858-442-5796 | ADuboshina@ARG1031.com | http://www.ApartmentBrokerSanDiego.comApartment Realty Group wcj (ARG) is strategically focused on multi-family investments and has a proven track-record of value-added brokerage services. ARG has been able to provide sellers with specialized strategies to maximize property values by creating competition for each marketing assignment as well as providing buyers and 1031 exchange clients with sound investment options which are not generally available in the marketplace. Visit us online at: www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.com